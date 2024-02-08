Advertisement

New York - In a dramatic moment that unfolded at a New York court, Former US President Donald Trump said that he did “nothing wrong” as he addressed the court during closing arguments on Thursday. According to NBC News, Trump's proclamation came after his three lawyers made their final pitch in the civil fraud trial that is currently threatening his business empire. The provocative statements by the business mogul turned politician came a day after Judge Arthur Engoron who is overseeing the case told Trump's attorneys that he would be allowed to speak if he limited his comments to “relevant, material facts that are in evidence, and application of the relevant law to those facts.” However, his legal team did not agree to the condition.

While giving out his side of the story, Trump argued that the claims and proposed $370 million fine against him were “manufactured”. “I did nothing wrong, they should pay me for what we’ve had to go through,” the 77-year-old politician averred. "When you say don't go outside of these things, we have a situation where I'm an innocent man, I've been persecuted by someone running for office and I think you have to go outside the bounds," Trump told Engoron, referring to New York Attorney General Letitia James who office is persecuting the case. Trump went on to accuse James of misusing a statute which is designed to target consumer fraud. "This is a fraud on me. What's happened here, sir, is a fraud on me," Trump remarked.

Sketch of Former US President Donald Trump addressing the New York court, Image: AP

Trump went on to slam the Judge

During his closing arguments, the former US President did not stop pointing his fingers at Judge Engoron who was overseeing the case. "You have your own agenda, you can't listen for more than one minute, this has been a persecution," he told Engoron. In response to this accusation, Justice Engoron interrupted Trump and told his lawyer Christopher Kise to “control your client,” NBC News reported. "By the way, you said you've never had a problem. Haven't you been sued before?" the New York Justice asked. In response to this, Trump said that the prosecutors should pay him for all the turmoil. "Your honour, look, I did nothing wrong. They should pay me for what we had to go through," the former US President concluded.

Trump slams Attorney General at a news conference in his 40 Wall St. property, Image: AP

While the AG's office gave its closing arguments in the court, Trump held a news conference simultaneously at his nearby 40 Wall St. property - which is touted as one of the “jewels” of the Trump Organization and one of the Manhattan properties threatened by James’ suit. During the presser, Trump told reporters that James is a “political hack” and accused the judge of being “friendly with the group”. “She is a political hack the Attorney General, the judge is extremely friendly with the group. We have proven the case so conclusively… they don't have any facts, they don't have any evidence against us, millions and millions of pages and years of litigation are all politically motivated,” the former US President exclaimed.