Updated April 5th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

This LA Heist Sounds Like it Came From a Thriller Novel. Thieves Stole $30 Million in Cash

Now detectives are seeking to unravel the brazen cash heist that’s reportedly one of the largest on record in Los Angeles.

Reported by: Digital Desk
This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel. Thieves stole $30 million in cash
The Canada-based GardaWorld did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. | Image:AP
Los Angeles:  In a scene that could be ripped from the pages of a thriller, thieves got away with $30 million in cash from a money storage facility in Los Angeles by breaking into the building on Easter Sunday and cracking the safe.

Now detectives are seeking to unravel the brazen cash heist that’s reportedly one of the largest on record in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Cmdr. Elaine Morales told The Los Angeles Times , which broke the news of the crime, that the thieves were able to breach the building as well as the safe where the money was stored. The operators of the business did not discover the massive theft until they opened the vault on Monday.

Media reports identified the facility as a location of GardaWorld, a global cash management and security company, in Sylmar. Several TV crews were filming outside the facility on Thursday morning in an industrial part of Sylmar, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of downtown Los Angeles.

The Canada-based GardaWorld did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The LAPD on Thursday would only say that the theft is being investigated by the FBI. Representatives for the federal agency did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

(Inputs from AP. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

