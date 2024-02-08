Advertisement

Washington DC - Amid the ravaging Israel-Hamas war, US President Joe Biden marked a “tragic milestone” surrounding the 100th day of the captivity of hundreds of hostages who were held by Hamas following the October 7 massacre in Southern Israel. In the wake of this milestone, the US President issued a statement on Sunday (local time) and acknowledged the captivity of 6 Americans who are still being held captive by the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. In the thought-provoking statement, the US President vowed to continue working towards ensuring the freedom of these hostages. One hundred days ago on October 7, Hamas unleashed a surprise attack on multiple Kibbutz in Southern Israel, prompting an all-out war between the Israeli forces and the terror group. The war garnered significant international attention and the concern of the war extending into a wider conflict in the Middle East still loom.

“Today, we mark a devastating and tragic milestone—100 days of captivity for the more than 100 innocent people, including as many as 6 Americans, who are still held being hostage by Hamas in Gaza. For 100 days, they have existed in fear for their lives, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. For 100 days, their families have lived in agony, praying for the safe return of their loved ones,” the US President said in a statement which was released by the White House on Sunday. In the press release, Biden noted that his administration pursued aggressive diplomacy to bring hostages back home and vowed to continue to do the same.

“Since Hamas brutally attacked Israel on October 7, my Administration has pursued aggressive diplomacy to bring the hostages home. We saw the first results of that effort in late October when two Americans were reunited with their loved ones,” the US President averred. “I will never forget the grief and the suffering I have heard in my meetings with the families of the American hostages. No one should have to endure even one day of what they have gone through, much less 100. On this terrible day, I again reaffirm my pledge to all the hostages and their families—we are with you. We will never stop working to bring Americans home,” he concluded.

The fate of hostages remains unclear

Several hostages were freed during the brief ceasefire deal that existed between Israel and Hamas, hundreds of hostages are still in captivity and their fates remain unclear. On the day the Israel-Hamas war marked a hundred days, Hamas claimed that many of the Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas had likely been killed in recent Israel retaliatory strikes on Gaza. “The fate of many of the enemy’s hostages and detainees has become unknown in recent weeks, and the rest are all in the tunnel of the unknown due to the Zionist aggression,” Abu Obeida, a Palestinian militant who serves as the group’s mouthpiece, said in a rare televised statement, The Times of Israel reported. “Most likely, many of them were killed recently, the rest are in great danger every hour, and the enemy’s leadership and army bear full responsibility,” he continued. According to the Israeli news outlet, Hamas is believed to be still having about 132 victims in captivity and the terror group has made it clear that these hostages will not be released until the Israel Defense Force (IDF) concludes its offensive in the Gaza Strip.