Updated April 8th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Trip Turns Tragic as US Doctor Dies After She Flies Out of Door of Airstream Trailer

Monika worked as a children's allergy and immunology specialist. She fell on her shoulder on the highway, striking her head.

Dr Woroniecka's profile stated that she liked to travel, hike, exercise, and spend time with family and friends. | Image:X
Washington: A US paediatrician in her 50s died after she tumbled out of a moving caravan, still clutching the door's handle during a family road trip on Saturday, April 6.

The police identified the victim as Monika Woroniecka, who was in a 2024 silver Airstream Trailer with other family members when she fell through the door and died in the freak accident. Her husband Robert was driving the grey 2019 Ram ute.

Locals said that the woman landed on her shoulder on the highway, striking her head. Though she was rushed to the hospital, Monika was pronounced dead later.

According to her profile, Monika worked as a children's allergy and immunology specialist.

"She enjoys working with children and their families and developing a long-term relationship with families while guiding them through chronic allergy-related conditions. Dr Woroniecka’s native language is Polish (and) draws Polish-speaking families from far distances. Dr Woroniecka likes to travel, hike, exercise, and spend time with family and friends," the profile reads.

 

 

