Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

Trump Blasts Plaintiff Carroll, Civil Trial Case After Iowa Caucuses Victory

Trump launched scathing attacks at US president Joe Biden who he claimed was “somehow involved” in Carroll’s case.

Digital Desk
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers rEx US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Medicare at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center ing Arts Center | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Just less than 24 hours after he solidified the victory in the Iowa caucuses, the Republican frontrunner and the ex US president Donald Trump blasted the plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll and the civil trial case brought against him in New York state. Trump spent 40 minutes on Truth Soial to post 32 updates, all slamming Carroll ahead of his first ever appearance in court.

‘Going to Biden encouraged Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan’: Trump

Trump launched scathing attacks at US president Joe Biden who he claimed was “somehow involved” in Carroll’s case against him in order to ensure that he does not contest in the bid. Trump has been asked by a judge in New York to pay Carroll $5 million in damages for sexually assaulting her in 1996 and for defamation, as claimed by the Elle columnist. Trump has appealed the decision in the court, for which the hearing will begin.

“After a historic win in Iowa, I am going to the Biden encouraged Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan to fight against a FAKE Case from a woman I have never met, seen, or touched (Celebrity Lines don’t count!),” Trump wrote on his social media platform. The ex US President denies any wrongdoing. He slammed the case as a “giant Election Interference Scam, pushed and financed by political operatives.”

Advertisement

Ex-US president Trump was also mocked on Tuesday after at least three of his lawyers who were fighting his legal battles abandoned the Republican frontrunner. Three attorneys identified as Joe Tacopina, Chad Seigel and Matthew DeOreo, were defending Trump in the case that accuse him of falsifying business records over a hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump’s attorneys withdrew from the case after a New York City jury awarded $5 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, in a sexual assault and defamation case. One of the attorneys cited the withdrawal of his firm's representation of ex president in the Carroll case, the Newsweek is reporting. It is understood that the attorney did not specify a "legal or factual basis to withdraw" in his filing to the judge.

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement