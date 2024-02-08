Trump Blasts Plaintiff Carroll, Civil Trial Case After Iowa Caucuses Victory

Advertisement

Just less than 24 hours after he solidified the victory in the Iowa caucuses, the Republican frontrunner and the ex US president Donald Trump blasted the plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll and the civil trial case brought against him in New York state. Trump spent 40 minutes on Truth Soial to post 32 updates, all slamming Carroll ahead of his first ever appearance in court.

‘Going to Biden encouraged Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan’: Trump

Trump launched scathing attacks at US president Joe Biden who he claimed was “somehow involved” in Carroll’s case against him in order to ensure that he does not contest in the bid. Trump has been asked by a judge in New York to pay Carroll $5 million in damages for sexually assaulting her in 1996 and for defamation, as claimed by the Elle columnist. Trump has appealed the decision in the court, for which the hearing will begin.

“After a historic win in Iowa, I am going to the Biden encouraged Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan to fight against a FAKE Case from a woman I have never met, seen, or touched (Celebrity Lines don’t count!),” Trump wrote on his social media platform. The ex US President denies any wrongdoing. He slammed the case as a “giant Election Interference Scam, pushed and financed by political operatives.”

Ex-US president Trump was also mocked on Tuesday after at least three of his lawyers who were fighting his legal battles abandoned the Republican frontrunner. Three attorneys identified as Joe Tacopina, Chad Seigel and Matthew DeOreo, were defending Trump in the case that accuse him of falsifying business records over a hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump’s attorneys withdrew from the case after a New York City jury awarded $5 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, in a sexual assault and defamation case. One of the attorneys cited the withdrawal of his firm's representation of ex president in the Carroll case, the Newsweek is reporting. It is understood that the attorney did not specify a "legal or factual basis to withdraw" in his filing to the judge.