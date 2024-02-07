Advertisement

Republican frontrunner for 2024 race and the former President of United States, Donald Trump, said Sunday that he might be responsible for blocking a bipartisan border security bill that was slated to pass in the Senate. The bill seeks an emergency authority for the Democrat President Joe Biden to rein into the unauthorised border crossings.

Biden, in a statement, said that what's being negotiated, if passed into law, would “be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country.” The bill would give the US President a new ‘emergency authority’ to shut down the Southern border when it becomes overwhelmed. Biden is also requesting the funding to secure the border, that would include an additional 1,300 border patrol agents, 375 immigration judges, 1,600 asylum officers, and over 100 cutting-edge inspection machines to help detect and stop fentanyl at the southwest border.

Trump rebuked Biden for his disastrous open-border policy, and asked all the state governors including the state of Florida, to amend laws and send their National Guard troops to assist Texas state in sending the illegal migrants back across the border to Mexico.

Reportedly, the Florida State Guard could be summoned to service anytime "deemed necessary” by Governor Ron DeSantis to operate outside Florida under a bill HB 1551 that was approved by House Local Administration, Federal Affairs and Special Districts Subcommittee by 11-3. Under the existing Emergency Management Assistance Compact, the State Guard can be deployed to other states.

“As the leader of our party, there is zero chance I will support this horrible open borders betrayal of America,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Las Vegas, ahead of the state’s presidential caucus on Feb. 8. “I’ll fight it all the way. A lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they’re blaming it on me. I say, that’s okay. Please blame it on me. Please.”

Republicans salvaging bipartisan border security package?

The Republican senators are salvaging a bipartisan border security package which is opposed by 2024 GOP hopeful Trump as it could undermine one of his most potent campaign themes. In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is openly defying the Supreme Court decision to remove the barbed wires on the border that is spilling with the illegal immigrant crisis, condemning President Biden for failing in his constitutional duty to defend states from what he described as the border “invasion."

Texas will continue to exercise its right to secure our southern border.



We will continue to hold the line against the Biden Administration’s border crisis.



Read this week’s #OperationLoneStar update below:https://t.co/46n0kNjOlg — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 26, 2024

The Senate plunged into the chaos after the GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reportedly cast his doubts on a pathway for a border deal behind the closed door meeting. There were no signs of easing in the political clash as of Sunday between Texas and the Biden administration over immigration enforcement. Federal officials have renewed their demands for the Texas state to give Border Patrol agents access to a riverfront park, where the Texas National Guards are still installing rows of barbed wires defying top court’s orders to cut the sharp metal barrier in an effort to deter the migrant influx in Eagle Pass border city.

Statement on Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense.



Full statement: https://t.co/D1cI3In0cr pic.twitter.com/6CJ0aTFR4K — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 24, 2024

As feud between Abbott, and Biden escalated, the Texas National Guard troops denied entry to Border Patrol agents prompting Department of Homeland Security to send the state a letter demanding access again to Shelby Park loaded in the proximity of Rio Grande. Texas turned down saying that it is determined to curb illegal crossings.

“To our knowledge, Texas has only permitted access to Shelby Park by allowing public entry for a memorial, the media, and use of the golf course adjacent to Shelby Park, all while continuing to restrict US Border Patrol’s access to the park,” the letter read. Governor Abbott, striking a defiant tone on X, said that the state has a “constitutional right to self-defense.”

Abbott on 10-day trip to India to boost trade

Abbott is on a 10-day tour in India with scores of business leaders from Austin in an attempt to bolster trade and investment in his state. The trip, which is paid for by the nonprofit Texas Economic Development Corporation, is signifiant for the American state to boost the labor and revenue growth outside of China. India has surpassed Chin in terms of largest population with over 15% of the global GDP growth in 2024. The Central Texas are the people of Indian origin who hold the largest share of international homebuyers, as per the Austin Board of Realtors 2022 report.

Wonderful to see @DrSJaishankar today in New Delhi.



Today, we discussed how we can take the thriving Texas-India partnership to new heights.



More: https://t.co/AVi2ThYNQ4 pic.twitter.com/UherQgIvTO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 28, 2024

Abbott is focused on championing strong Texas-India economic partnership, according to a keynote address at the 7th India-US Forum hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Ananta Centre here in New Delhi, India.

“Texas and India are two places—and two people—who both share an independent streak and a desire to make our mark on the world,” said Governor Abbott here in New Delhi.

“Each of us sits in a critical location—India, with China and Russia on their doorsteps, and Texas at the nexus of the United States and Latin America. We share the common values of family, faith, compassion, and hard work. As we look towards the future, we must ensure that the next generation of leaders in Texas and India will be the innovators who solve the world’s foremost crises and that embracing the values we share leads to liberty and prosperity unmatched throughout the entire world,” said Abbott.

Honored to speak at the 7th India-U.S Forum today in New Delhi.



As we look toward the future, we must ensure our next generation of leaders in Texas and India are ready to tackle the world’s challenges.



More: https://t.co/AVi2ThYNQ4 pic.twitter.com/4xS1Nl4D4v — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 27, 2024

Texas governor outlined the historic capital investment by Indian companies in the state, saying that over the last decade, Indians have invested over $1.4 billion in capital through 59 projects, creating more than 10,300 good-paying jobs in Texas. Abbott also noted that cities across the state benefit from capital investments made by Indian companies. Additionally, he touted that over 542,000 Indian Americans call Texas home.

Governor Abbott met with the External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two discussed ways Texas and India can continue to strengthen their economic partnership. During the meeting, Abbott touted Texas’ robust energy industry, noting that an all-of-the above energy strategy is critical for Texas is to remain the energy capital of the world. He and Minister Jaishankar also explored ways to grow India’s semiconductor industry, with the Governor championing Texas as the top state for semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. India is ninth among all nations for the number of foreign direct investment projects in Texas.