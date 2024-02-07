Advertisement

Former US President, Donald Trump, in an address to the GOP supporters following his projected New Hampshire win, derided his political rival South Carolina governor Nikki Haley “delusional” for not dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

After winning the New Hampshire primary, Trump laced into Haley, making apparent his fury that his Republican nominations contender was not dropping out after finishing second in the primary and third in Iowa. “This is not your typical victory speech, but let’s not have someone take a victory when she had a very bad night,” Trump said, taking a swipe that Haley came in third in Iowa “and she’s still hanging around.”

Advertisement

"I don’t get angry, I get even," he said in a trade of barbs with a two-term South Carolina state representative and a Republican majority whip Haley, before he was joined by Vivek Ramaswamy on stage for the additional remarks.

The former UN Ambassador tore into Trump’s backers, accusing them of trying “coronate" Trump by suggesting that she must abandon her campaign. Ahead of the New Hampshire primary, where she took all six votes in lone Dixville Notch town during midnight voting, Haley echoed her campaign’s posture that she won’t be dropping out— even though her loss at New Hampshire sparked calls to do exactly that.

Advertisement

Thank you, New Hampshire! The political class wanted us to believe that this race was over before it even began. You proved them wrong, and I am so grateful. It’s time to put the negativity and chaos behind us. Our fight is not over, because we have a country to save. pic.twitter.com/DDA7VjPTjZ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 24, 2024

"South Carolina voters don't want a coronation, they want an election. And we're gonna give them one because we are just getting started,” Haley said.

As a state representative running a longshot campaign for South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley. (AP)

‘Drop out so we can unify’

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, one of Trump’s most loyal allies on Capitol Hill, called on the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as Haley to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after former President’s landslide victory. “I am calling on every other candidate — all of whom have no chance to win — to drop out so we can unify and immediately rally behind President Trump so that we can focus 100% of our resources on defeating Joe Biden to Save America,” Stefanik wrote in a statement.

Stefanik was the first member in the GOP leadership to endorse Trump in the run-up to the Iowa caucuses. Haley, who long viewed New Hampshire primary as springboard for her campaign, securing a lead here would reduce the race to a one-on-one with Trump. But the former US President's NH primary win at about 55% of the vote has made him only the second non-incumbent Republican to garner majority besides the 40th president of the United States, Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Advertisement

Trump, who has proven that he’s still politically and historically strong among his MAGA supporters, surpassed Reagan at 50.2% winning New Hampshire primary twice in new era, the only other being Vietnam War-era POW and US senator John McCain.

Former US President and 2024 GOP frontrunner speaks at Iowa State Fair. (AP)

Defiant Trump GOP rival told her Republican supporters, "This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go.” She added, "And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” referring to the increased visibility that she enjoys due to her political past as a governor in the state where the Democrats vouched to hold the primaries first.

Advertisement

The presidential hopeful of South-Asian-Indian heritage alluded to Republican voters that her path to beat Trump is incremental, that she built from polling at 2% during the initial days of the race becoming last person to take on Trump and refusing to quit. Haley also leaned into an argument that she does not do what the former President Trump “tells her to do” and plans to stay in the GOP contest until the primary in her home state at the end of February. The results in South Carolina will be widely seen a test for Haley’s future candidacy.

Haley promised to “keep moving on” touting her track record in the more diverse South Carolina state where she says Trump will “have a harder time falsely attacking” her. Her remarks were made hours before polls began closing Tuesday in New Hampshire, with Trump securing 53% of votes and Haley trailing with 47% of the 24% of votes counted.

Advertisement

Allies-to-detractors: Haley notches up hope in home state primary

In last week’s Iowa caucuses quadrennial electoral, Trump outperformed the 2016 results, winning 98 of 99 Iowa counties by a large margin claiming 51.0% votes, while Haley earned 19% of votes compared to 21% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who suspended his campaign, and endorsed Trump.

Advertisement

Donald Trump’s only strategy is to lie about me and my record. That’s not going to work in South Carolina.



The people of South Carolina know that I cut their taxes, passed one of the toughest immigration bills in the country, and moved thousands from welfare to work. #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/OqhguleBd0 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 24, 2024

Prior to Iowa caucuses, Haley was polling within 11 points of Trump in New Hampshire but DeSantis’ exit gave Trump a boost and an 18-point lead over the ex South Carolina governor, according to to FiveThirtyEight. Haley just recently solidified her campaign by announcing a $4 million ad buy and scores of fundraisers in New York and California which includes billionaire Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone. But many South Carolina officials and donors were now detractors, swaying posture from longtime allies to opponents backing the former US President rump ahead of the February 24 presidential primary in Haley’s “familiar” battleground.