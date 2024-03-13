×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Trump Clinches GOP Nomination, Setting Stage for Rematch with Biden

Trump's attainment of at least 1,215 delegates solidifies his position as the GOP's standard-bearer for the upcoming election.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
US
US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a significant development, former President Donald Trump has officially clinched the Republican presidential nomination, according to projections by the Associated Press. This announcement comes amidst a backdrop of escalating anticipation for what is anticipated to be one of the lengthiest presidential campaigns in modern history, with President Joe Biden already being designated as the presumptive Democratic nominee earlier on Tuesday.

The driving force behind this development was Trump's triumph in several key primaries held on Tuesday, including victories in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington State, with Republicans also participating in Hawaii's caucuses. Trump's attainment of at least 1,215 delegates solidifies his position as the GOP's standard-bearer for the upcoming election.

Here is what you need to know

Since the commencement of the primary season, Trump has consistently dominated every early GOP state, effectively rendering himself the de facto nominee following the suspension of the campaign of his final serious challenger, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Both Trump and Biden have already initiated their campaigns with a focus on their anticipated rematch in November, intensifying their attacks against each other even prior to the Tuesday projections. In a video shared online, Trump expressed gratitude for his nomination, deeming it a "great day of victory" and emphasizing the need to swiftly shift focus towards defeating Joe Biden. He remarked, "We'll celebrate in eight months when the election is over."

Despite Trump's stronghold on Tuesday's GOP primary in Georgia, there were potential cautionary signals for his campaign in this crucial battleground state. Despite her withdrawal from the race, Nikki Haley garnered approximately 13% of the vote, raising eyebrows. Notably, in the 2020 election, Biden narrowly edged out Trump by a margin of fewer than 12,000 votes in Georgia.

As the race intensifies and the campaigns gear up for what promises to be a closely contested battle, all eyes remain fixed on the evolving dynamics between Trump and Biden, setting the stage for an election cycle fraught with anticipation and intrigue.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

