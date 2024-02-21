Advertisement

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, during the Fox News Town Hall on Tuesday, compared himself to the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who recently died whilst serving his sentence at a Russian prison cell. Trump drew comparison between his legal woes and criminal indictments with Navalny who was imprisoned on charges of corruption and embezzlement of other people's property through deception. “We’re turning into a communist country in many ways, I’m a leading candidate," Trump said. "I’ve never heard of indictment before but I get indicted 4 times, I have 8 or 9 trials all because of the fact that I’m in politics. They indicted me on things that are so ridiculous.”

“It’s a horrible thing,” former US President Trump and the 2024 GOP frontrunner said. "But it’s happening in our country too,” he reminded. “We are turning into a communist country in many ways. And if you look at it, I’m the leading candidate. I got indicted — I never heard of being indicted.”

Trump suggested that the Russian political opponent of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny “would have been better off” if he had chosen to carry out his political advocacy from “outside the danger of Russia.” Trump called Navalny a “very brave guy because he went back he could have stayed away.” He added, “frankly, probably would have been a lot better off staying away and talking from outside of the country as opposed to having to go back in because people thought that could happen and it did happen.”

Navalny was indicted by Moscow's Lefortovo Court over charges of fraud and corruption. "Navalny committed fraud, that is embezzlement of other people's property through deception," Judge Margarita Kotova said in verdict pronounced in 2022 as Putin’s rival appeared at an heating from the jail. Navalny was also charged with contempt of court, while he was prosecuted on several other criminal cases.

While the Kremlin critic was accused of embezzling the funds that he and his anti-corruption foundation FBK raised over the years, he was also slapped with defamation case for insulting a judge, and slandering a WWII war veteran. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison and his colleagues and allies were put to registry of terrorists and extremists.

The Republican presidential hopeful, Trump is facing 91 felony counts in two courts and federal districts that could potentially lead to the prison sentence. All the civil and criminal woes have surfaced at a crucial campaigning time ahead of the 2024 presidential election.