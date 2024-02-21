English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Trump Compares Himself to Russia's Alexei Navalny Over Biden ‘Corruption’ at Town Hall

Navalny “would have been better off” if he had chosen to carry out his political advocacy from “outside the danger of Russia," Trump said.

Digital Desk
trump townhall
Former US President Donald Trump and Russia's deceased political opponent Alexei Navalny. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, during the Fox News Town Hall on Tuesday, compared himself to the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who recently died whilst serving his sentence at a Russian prison cell. Trump drew comparison between his legal woes and criminal indictments with Navalny who was imprisoned on charges of corruption and embezzlement of other people's property through deception. “We’re turning into a communist country in many ways, I’m a leading candidate," Trump said. "I’ve never heard of indictment before but I get indicted 4 times, I have 8 or 9 trials all because of the fact that I’m in politics. They indicted me on things that are so ridiculous.”

“It’s a horrible thing,” former US President Trump and the 2024 GOP frontrunner said. "But it’s happening in our country too,” he reminded. “We are turning into a communist country in many ways. And if you look at it, I’m the leading candidate. I got indicted — I never heard of being indicted.”

Trump suggested that the Russian political opponent of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny “would have been better off” if he had chosen to carry out his political advocacy from “outside the danger of Russia.” Trump called Navalny a “very brave guy because he went back he could have stayed away.” He added, “frankly, probably would have been a lot better off staying away and talking from outside of the country as opposed to having to go back in because people thought that could happen and it did happen.”

Navalny was indicted by Moscow's Lefortovo Court over charges of fraud and corruption. "Navalny committed fraud, that is embezzlement of other people's property through deception," Judge Margarita Kotova said in verdict pronounced in 2022 as Putin’s rival appeared at an heating from the jail. Navalny was also charged with contempt of court, while he was prosecuted on several other criminal cases.

Advertisement

While the Kremlin critic was accused of embezzling the funds that he and his anti-corruption foundation FBK raised over the years, he was also slapped with defamation case for insulting a judge, and slandering a WWII war veteran. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison and his colleagues and allies were put to registry of terrorists and extremists.

The Republican presidential hopeful, Trump is facing 91 felony counts in two courts and federal districts that could potentially lead to the prison sentence. All the civil and criminal woes have surfaced at a crucial campaigning time ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

11 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

11 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

11 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

12 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

12 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

12 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

12 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

12 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

12 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

12 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

12 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-85 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info16 minutes ago

  2. 9 Killed, Several Injured After Rickshaw Hit by Another Vehicle in Bihar

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Haaland comes to the rescue for Man City

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. UK businesses upbeat on economic outlook

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. SEBI uncovers $241 million accounting issue at ZEEL

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo