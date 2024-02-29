Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

GOP Completes Shift Towards Trump as Former President Solidifies Influence

Trump's dominance within the GOP has been underscored by his resounding victories in key primary contests.

Sagar Kar
Trump Townhall US GOP
Ex US President Donald Trump. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Trumpification of the Republican Party has reached its culmination, marking a pivotal moment for the GOP as former President Donald Trump solidifies his grip on the party's leadership and direction.

This development holds significant implications as the GOP gears up for the November elections, with every influential Republican leader now either handpicked by Trump or openly aligning with him, signifying a dramatic shift within the party.

Advertisement

A look at the context

The latest shift comes as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his decision to step aside from his leadership role in November, paving the way for a Trump-approved successor. Senators John Barrasso, John Cornyn, and John Thune, the leading contenders for the position, have already pledged their support to Trump.

Advertisement

House Speaker Mike Johnson, another Trump-approved figure, swiftly garnered the former president's endorsement after assuming the speaker's gavel. Moreover, Trump loyalists are poised to assume control of the Republican National Committee, further cementing Trump's influence within the party.

Trump's dominance within the GOP has been underscored by his resounding victories in key primary contests, including a dominant win in Michigan and South Carolina. The overwhelming support he has received in these early contests solidifies his position as the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination.

Advertisement

Former rivals of Trump have fallen in line too 

According to a report from Axios, even former presidential rivals of Trump have fallen in line, chasing his endorsement as they vie for influential party positions. This shift has been acknowledged by prominent GOP figures, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and McConnell himself, who recognize the prevailing political dynamics within the party.

Advertisement

As the GOP continues to align itself with Trump's brand of politics, the Republican Party undergoes a transformation towards a more MAGA-centric ideology, reflecting a seismic shift in American politics.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

10 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

11 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

11 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

11 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

11 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

15 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

19 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

19 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

20 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NBCC bags order worth Rs 150 crore from IFCI Limited

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. JSW Infra gains after Motilal Oswal initiates coverage

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Real Madrid primed to loan out star amid potential Mbappe's arrival

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. BJP's National Election Committee Meets to Finalize Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. Reliance signs JV agreement with Walt Disney

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo