New York – The lawyers of Donald Trump told the New York court on Monday that the former US President was unable to find an insurance company to underwrite his $464 million bond to cover the fine imposed in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case. According to CNN, Trump's attorney approached the New York appeals court on Monday and stated that the former US President has approached 30 underwriters to back the bond which was due to be submitted by the end of the month. The Former US President was ordered to pay $464 million which included the disgorgement for his adult sons Don Jr. and Eric.

“The amount of the judgment, with interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the court filing. An insurance broker named Gary Giulietti signed an affidavit stating that securing a bond of such a massive amount is “impossible”. “Defendants’ ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment’s full amount is ‘a practical impossibility’,” the filing said. Giulietti was the one who testified against Trump during the civil fraud trial. In the court filing, the lawyers of the business-mogul-turned-politician mentioned that potential underwriters were seeking cash to back the bond and not the properties.

Trump's lawyers urge the court to delay posting

According to CNN, Trump's lawyers urged the appeal court to delay posting the bond until his appeal case is over. They insisted that the value of the former US President's properties far exceeded the judgement. Meanwhile, Trump himself claimed that posting a bond of such a figure is “practically impossible”. “I built a Magnificent Business, which helped rebuild New York City and the State, with Amazing, Unparalleled, Historic Properties and tons of CASH, which Crooked Joe Biden and his Maniac Persecutors are trying to wrongfully and illegally take from me,” the former US President wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial. “A bond of the size set by the Democrat Club-controlled Judge, in Corrupt, Racist Letitia James’ unlawful Witch Hunt, is unconstitutional, un-American, unprecedented, and practically impossible for ANY Company, including one as successful as mine. The Bonding Companies have never heard of such a bond, of this size, before, nor do they have the ability to post such a bond, even if they wanted to,” he added.

Last month, Trump was ordered to pay $355 million in disgorgement or “ill-gotten gains,” by New York Judge Arthur Engoron in a civil fraud case. The case was brought to court by New York Attorney General Letitia James. In the 93-page long judgment, Engoron wrote that the former US President and his co-defendants – including his adult sons – were liable for fraud, conspiracy and issuing false financial statements and false business records. The New York court found that the former US President fraudulently inflated the value of Trump’s assets to obtain more favourable loan and insurance rates.