Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Trump Floats Idea of Selecting Greg Abbott as Running Mate, But Texas Gov. Has Other Plans

Former US President Donald Trump said that the Governor of Texas Greg Abbott “is absolutely” one of the options for the post of VP if he becomes the president.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, right, is introduced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the South Texas International Airport
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, right, is introduced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the South Texas International Airport | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
Texas – Former US President Donald Trump said that the Governor of Texas Greg Abbott “is absolutely” one of the “shortlisted” people to be his running mate in the upcoming 2024 US Presidential Elections. While calling Abbott a “spectacular man," the former US President told Fox News that the three-term governor has “done a great job” in Texas. However, Governor Abbott said that he isn't considering trading Austin for Washington. Abbott made it clear that his focus is “entirely on the state of Texas”. 

“Yeah, certainly he (Abbott) would be somebody that I would very much consider," the former US President told Fox News on Friday. When asked if he was on the VP list, the business-mogul-turned-politician gave an affirmative response in the matter. “Absolutely, he is,” Trump said, as Abbott listened. The remarks from Trump came a day after he lauded Abbott's work while giving an address in Eagle Pass. “He really stepped it up,” Trump said while visiting the park that took centre stage in the tussle between Abbott and the Biden administration over the migration crisis. “Abbott had been amazing,” the former US President remarked which was followed by a thunderous applause from Texans. 

Abbott remains hesitant

Meanwhile, shortly after Trump's remarks, Abbott said that his focus “is entirely on the state of Texas". “As you know, I’m working right now on the midterm election process,” Abbott explained. “I’ve already talked about that. I’ve announced that I’m running for re-election two years from now, and so, my commitment is to Texas and I’m staying in Texas," he furthered. The far-right leader was re-elected to a third gubernatorial term in 2022 after defeating the Democratic Party's Beto O’Rourke. Last week, Abbott reiterated his stance and told CNN that many other people would be a right fit for the job. “There are so many people other than myself who are best situated to be Trump’s running mate," the Texan governor said. 

Trump did not stop there, he even said that Abbott should replace Republican Senator Mitch McConnell. “I’d rather be governor of Texas,” Abbott replied. Trump eventually ditched the idea and insisted that he “wants to keep Abbott in Texas”. During the presidential campaign, Trump mentioned several names of political stalwarts who could be his running mate. The names he had mentioned include South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota; Elise Stefanik of New York, the No 3 House Republican; the biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a former primary rival; Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii; and Byron Donalds, a far-right congressman from Florida.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 08:15 IST

