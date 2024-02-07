Advertisement

Georgia – Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade who are overseeing Trump's Georgia Election interference made their romantic relationship public for the first time. On Friday, Wade mentioned the relationship between the two in an affidavit which was filed in the court, The Guardian reported. In the document which was attached to a 176-page motion, Wade noted that the two developed a relationship after he was hired to work on the Trump case in 2021. The duo have faced intense scrutiny over their love affair, with many demanding their disqualification from the case.

In the 176-page motion, Willis reasoned that she had no personal or financial conflict of interest in the matter that constitutes the legal basis for disqualification. She went on to request Judge Scott McAfee who is overseeing the case, to dismiss the request to disqualify her without a hearing. “In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship,” Wade wrote in the affidavit. Meanwhile, Willis went on to insist that the allegations hurled against her are “salacious”. “While the allegations raised in the various motions are salacious and garnered the media attention they were designed to obtain, none provide this court with any basis upon which to order the relief they seek,” she wrote. However, many experts believe that the confirmation of a relationship with Wade has the potential to do serious harm to Willis in terms of the politics of the case. Not only this, but the fact that Willis did not disclose the relationship before the petition was filed could give the impression that she was deliberately trying to conceal it from public view.

Willis urges the judge not to toss the Trump case

In the court filing, the District Attorney's team stressed on timeline of the events and requested the judge to not toss the Georgia Election interference case against Trump over this matter. “Although District Attorney Willis and Special Prosecutor Wade have been professional associates and friends since 2019, there was no personal relationship between them in November 2021 at the time of Special Prosecutor Wade’s appointment,” the court papers filed by Willis read. The Friday filing was a response to the motion filed by Michael Roman who sought to have criminal charges dropped against him on conflict-of-interest grounds over Willis and Wade’s relationship.

In the court filing, Willis fiercely defended Wade’s qualifications and argued that he was an “exceptionally talented” litigator and pointed to his “successful, decades-long legal career.” She went on to mention that Roman's own defence Ashleigh Merchant supported Wade's campaign to become a Cobb County Superior Court judge in 2016. In the motion, Roman alleged that Willis benefited from Wade’s high earnings when the two went on several getaways, including to California and Miami. However, Wade rejected those claims and insisted that both used their personal funds while travelling. “At times I have made and purchased travel for District Attorney Willis and myself from my personal funds. At other times District Attorney Willis has made and purchased travel for her and me from her personal funds,” his affidavit reads.