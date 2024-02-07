Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Trump Georgia Election Case: DA Fani Willis Admits Having ‘Personal Relationship’ with Nathan Wade

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade made their romantic relationship public for the first time.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks along side special prosecutor Nathan Wade, right, during a news conference at the Fulton County Government Center
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks along side special prosecutor Nathan Wade, right, during a news conference at the Fulton County Government Center | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Georgia –  Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade who are overseeing Trump's Georgia Election interference made their romantic relationship public for the first time. On Friday, Wade mentioned the relationship between the two in an affidavit which was filed in the court, The Guardian reported. In the document which was attached to a 176-page motion, Wade noted that the two developed a relationship after he was hired to work on the Trump case in 2021. The duo have faced intense scrutiny over their love affair, with many demanding their disqualification from the case. 

In the 176-page motion, Willis reasoned that she had no personal or financial conflict of interest in the matter that constitutes the legal basis for disqualification. She went on to request Judge Scott McAfee who is overseeing the case, to dismiss the request to disqualify her without a hearing. “In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship,” Wade wrote in the affidavit. Meanwhile, Willis went on to insist that the allegations hurled against her are “salacious”. “While the allegations raised in the various motions are salacious and garnered the media attention they were designed to obtain, none provide this court with any basis upon which to order the relief they seek,” she wrote. However, many experts believe that the confirmation of a relationship with Wade has the potential to do serious harm to Willis in terms of the politics of the case. Not only this, but the fact that Willis did not disclose the relationship before the petition was filed could give the impression that she was deliberately trying to conceal it from public view.

Advertisement

Willis urges the judge not to toss the Trump case

In the court filing, the District Attorney's team stressed on timeline of the events and requested the judge to not toss the Georgia Election interference case against Trump over this matter. “Although District Attorney Willis and Special Prosecutor Wade have been professional associates and friends since 2019, there was no personal relationship between them in November 2021 at the time of Special Prosecutor Wade’s appointment,” the court papers filed by Willis read. The Friday filing was a response to the motion filed by Michael Roman who sought to have criminal charges dropped against him on conflict-of-interest grounds over Willis and Wade’s relationship.

Advertisement

In the court filing, Willis fiercely defended Wade’s qualifications and argued that he was an “exceptionally talented” litigator and pointed to his “successful, decades-long legal career.” She went on to mention that Roman's own defence  Ashleigh Merchant supported Wade's campaign to become a Cobb County Superior Court judge in 2016. In the motion, Roman alleged that Willis benefited from Wade’s high earnings when the two went on several getaways, including to California and Miami. However, Wade rejected those claims and insisted that both used their personal funds while travelling. “At times I have made and purchased travel for District Attorney Willis and myself from my personal funds. At other times District Attorney Willis has made and purchased travel for her and me from her personal funds,” his affidavit reads. 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic DigitalWorld News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News24 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World26 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement