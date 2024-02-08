Advertisement

Ex-US president Donald Trump was mocked on Tuesday after at least three of his lawyers who were fighting his legal battles abandoned the Republican frontrunner. Three attorneys identified as Joe Tacopina, Chad Seigel and Matthew DeOreo, were defending Trump in the case that accuse him of falsifying business records over a hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The adult actress accused Trump of a ‘secret love affair’ during the 2016 election. Ex US President pleaded not guilty to the case's 34 felony counts, according to Newsweek. Trump’s attorneys withdrew from the case after a New York City jury awarded $5 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, in a sexual assault and defamation case. One of the attorneys cited the withdrawal of his firm's representation of ex president in the Carroll case, the Newsweek is reporting. One other wrote, "Trump's lawyer in the punitive damages E. Jean Carroll case just filed to dump him as a client one day before the trial starts. So. Much. Winning."

‘Another Trump lawyer quit’

In a post on X, the Democratic account Occupy Democrats said, "It look like the rats are fleeing the sinking ship.” It continued, "This is like a football team losing their star quarterback right before the Superbowl.” Another pro-Demoratic account on X wrote: "I see another Trump lawyer quit. Hey Maga, remember when trump was running for president and he was like, 'we're gonna win so much you're gonna get tired of winning?' How's that working out?

Attorney Tacopina also appealed to the Judge Lewis Kaplan to withdraw the services of his partners. "I respectfully submit this Declaration in support of [Tacopina Seigel and DeOreo's] motion, made pursuant to Local Civil Rule 27.1, to withdraw as counsel (including TSD attorneys Joseph Tacopina, Chad D. Seigel and Matthew G. DeOreo) for Trump, with such other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper," Tacopina wrote in the filing cited by the American outlet. It is understood that the attorney did not specify a "legal or factual basis to withdraw" in his filing to the judge.