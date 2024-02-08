Advertisement

New York - Amid the plethora of legal battles, former US President Donald Trump was ordered to pay The New York Times a whopping $400,000 for bringing a “frivolous” lawsuit against the American news outlet. Trump filed a suit against the news outlet along with its three investigative reporters over their 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning story about his family's wealth and tax practices. According to The New York Post, Judge Robert Reed who was presiding over the hearing said that the “complexity of the issues” in the case along with other factors made it “reasonable” for the former US President to pay for the lawyers of the media house.

The lawsuit was dismissed in May as well after the judge said that the newspaper and its reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner were protected by the First Amendment. “Today’s decision shows that the state’s newly amended anti-SLAPP statute can be a powerful force for protecting press freedom,” Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades informed, referring to today's judgement. “The court has sent a message to those who want to misuse the judicial system to try to silence journalists,” she added. The 77-year-old former US President filed the suit in 2021, accusing the Times and his estranged niece Mary Trump of conspiring an “insidious plot” to smuggle more than 100,000 pages of confidential financial documents from the family attorney. Trump went on to accuse both parties of “exploiting family secrets” through their news articles and a book written by Mary Trump.

Mary Trump is still not off the hook

While the news outlets and its three investigative reporters are out of the case, the former US President's estranged niece now remains the “sole defendant” in the lawsuit. In a separate ruling on Friday, Reed denied Mary's request to put the case on hold while she appeal against the June judgment that allowed her uncle to proceed with the case. Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said that the legal team of the former US President is disappointed that the Times and its reporters were dropped from the case. However, she mentioned that the team is pleased that the court has “once again affirmed the strength of our claims against Mary and is denying her attempt to avoid accountability.” “We look forward to proceeding with our claims against her,” Habba remarked. In the lawsuit filed in 2021, the former US President accused the NYT journalists of “relentlessly seeking out” Mary as their source for information. The new article in question challenged Trump's claim that he accumulated the colossal wealth on his own. The report documented how the father of the Former US President, Fred Trump gave him at least $413 million over the decades, including through tax-avoidance schemes.