Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Trump Ordered to Pay New York Times $400K as Judge Calls His Lawsuit 'Frivolous'

Amid plethora of legal battles, former US President Donald Trump was ordered to pay The New York Times a whopping $400,000 for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Former US President Donald Trump ordered to pay NYT $400K
Former US President Donald Trump ordered to pay NYT $400K | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New York - Amid the plethora of legal battles, former US President Donald Trump was ordered to pay The New York Times a whopping $400,000 for bringing a “frivolous” lawsuit against the American news outlet. Trump filed a suit against the news outlet along with its three investigative reporters over their 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning story about his family's wealth and tax practices. According to The New York Post, Judge Robert Reed who was presiding over the hearing said that the “complexity of the issues” in the case along with other factors made it “reasonable” for the former US President to pay for the lawyers of the media house.  

The lawsuit was dismissed in May as well after the judge said that the newspaper and its reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner were protected by the First Amendment. “Today’s decision shows that the state’s newly amended anti-SLAPP statute can be a powerful force for protecting press freedom,” Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades informed, referring to today's judgement. “The court has sent a message to those who want to misuse the judicial system to try to silence journalists,” she added. The 77-year-old former US President filed the suit in 2021, accusing the Times and his estranged niece Mary Trump of conspiring an “insidious plot” to smuggle more than 100,000 pages of confidential financial documents from the family attorney. Trump went on to accuse both parties of “exploiting family secrets” through their news articles and a book written by Mary Trump. 

Advertisement

Mary Trump is still not off the hook 

While the news outlets and its three investigative reporters are out of the case, the former US President's estranged niece now remains the “sole defendant” in the lawsuit.  In a separate ruling on Friday, Reed denied Mary's request to put the case on hold while she appeal against the June judgment that allowed her uncle to proceed with the case. Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said that the legal team of the former US President is disappointed that the Times and its reporters were dropped from the case. However, she mentioned that the team is pleased  that the court has “once again affirmed the strength of our claims against Mary and is denying her attempt to avoid accountability.” “We look forward to proceeding with our claims against her,” Habba remarked. In the lawsuit filed in 2021, the former US President accused the NYT journalists of “relentlessly seeking out” Mary as their source for information. The new article in question challenged Trump's claim that he accumulated the colossal wealth on his own. The report documented how the father of the Former US President, Fred Trump gave him at least $413 million over the decades, including through tax-avoidance schemes.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement