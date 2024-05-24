Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump held a rally on Thursday night in Crotona Park, drawing an unexpected crowd in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in the heart of deep blue New York. This unusual sight signals a shift in political alignments between the two major parties.

The presence of Trump in such a neighborhood highlights the changing dynamics of American politics. The Republican Party under Trump is increasingly appealing to working-class and more diverse groups, while the Democratic Party is making gains with well-educated suburban voters.

Advertisement

Who was there?

During a break from his criminal trial, Trump addressed a varied audience that included construction workers, security guards, nurses, and barbers, along with some out-of-state activists. The rally, held outdoors at Crotona Park, showcased his focus on local New York issues.

Advertisement

A look at Trump's message

"New Yorkers have something called common sense... and old fashioned common sense is exactly what I plan to bring back to the White House," Trump declared. He promised to make life in New York affordable again and highlighted his contributions to the city, such as building the Wollman Skating Rink in Central Park and a golf course in the Bronx. Additionally, he vowed, "We are going to renovate New York's subway system so it no longer looks like it hasn't been cleaned since 1932."

Advertisement

Political tensions

The rally occurred against a backdrop of intensified campaign efforts from both Trump and President Joe Biden. The Biden campaign released a digital and television ad asserting, "Trump disrespecting Black folk is nothing new," and posted on social media, "Let's remember that Trump is a lifelong racist." In response, the Trump campaign pointed to Biden's role in passing the 1994 Crime Bill, which led to mass incarceration disproportionately affecting minorities.

Advertisement

Trump's rally in New York underscores his commitment to broadening his base and addressing local issues, setting the stage for a contentious election season.