Iowa - Expressing his gratitude to all the Iowans who came out to vote in the highly contentious Iowa Caucus, Former US President Donald Trump paid a heartwarming tribute to his late mother-in-law. During his historic victory lap speech, the 77-year-old business mogul turned politician said that Melania's mother Amalija Knavs was 'looking down' from heaven and would have been extremely proud of the historic results. On Monday night (local time), the former US President scored a record-setting win in the Iowa caucuses with his rivals languishing far behind. While Iowa witnessed the lowest turnout caucus in a quarter-century, Trump managed to seal the deal by crossing the 50% mark. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finished a distant second and Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley bagged the third spot.

During his victory speech, the former US President paid tribute to all his children including son Barron who he said was “watching the whole thing on TV”. According to The Daily Mail, Trump mentioned that his 17-year-old son was so tall because he kept eating all of Grandmother Knav's food. The mother-in-law of the former First Lady passed away last week at the age of 78. “I want to thank her (Melania) incredible and beautiful mother who passed away a few days ago. She is way up there, she is looking down and is so proud of us. She was one of the most special people I have ever known," the former US President said in his speech. Trump went on to laud his rivals, Haley and Ron DeSantis and insisted that the intense race was a “good time”.

Trump lauds Vivek's run

During his victory speech, Trump took time to laud 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. “I also want to congratulate Vivek because he did one hell of a job. He came from zero … that’s an amazing job,” the former US President exclaimed. Shortly after the results were released, the Indian-origin American politician announced that he would be dropping out of the 2024 US Presidential Election race. “As of this moment we are going to suspend this presidential campaign”, Ramaswamy said. “There’s no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country," he added. Before he mentioned Ramaswamy in his speech, Trump thanked him for his endorsement. “Thank you, Vivek, a Great Honor!,” the former US President wrote on TruthSocial.

His campaign faced a major blow days before the Iowa primaries after Trump took a jab at him by calling his campaign “deceitful”. “Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, “the best President in generations,” etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” the business mogul wrote on his social media app TruthSocial. “Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the “other side” — don’t get duped by this. Vote for “TRUMP,” don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!” he furthered.

Calls Biden the ‘worst president’ in the American history

The former US President also took time to slam the current US President Joe Biden and called him the “worst President in American history”. “I don't want to be overly rough on the president, but I will have to say that he is the worst president we have had in the history of our country. He is destroying our country,” Trump explained. The former reality television started noted that Former US President Jimmy Carter “will be a brilliant president in comparison to Joe Biden”. Continuing his rant, Trump went on to accuse Biden of election interference, describing his four indictments as the Biden indictments.