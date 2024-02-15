Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Trump Responds to Putin’s Remark that He Prefers Experienced Biden Over Him: ‘It’s a..’

Putin had stated that he prefers Joe Biden over Trump as the US President as Biden is “more experienced” and “more predictable.”

Digital Desk
US Russia
US President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin and ex US President Donald Trump. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former US President, Donald Trump, on Thursday responded to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin backing the sitting Democrat President Joe Biden. Speaking at a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, Trump said, “President Putin of Russia has just given me a great compliment, actually.” Putin had stated that he prefers Joe Biden over Trump as the US President as Biden is “more experienced” and “more predictable.” Trump, however, called it a “great compliment.”

“He [Putin] just said that he would much rather have Joe Biden as president than Trump,” Trump said. “Now that's a compliment. A lot of people said, ‘Oh, gee, that's too bad.’ No, no, that's a good thing. And of course, he would say that.”

Putin said he’d prefer Biden speaking at an interview on Russian state television, indicating that Biden would be better choice during the re-election, adding that he is ready to work with any leader. “Biden, he's more experienced, more predictable, he's a politician of the old formation,” Putin said according to the Associated Press’ translation of the interview. “But we will work with any US leader whom the American people trust.”

Trump warned he’d ‘encourage Russia to “do whatever the hell they want’ to NATO

Trump, in a remark earlier at a rally, had created firestorm by saying that he’d “encourage” Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to foreign allies of the United States and NATO. Trump accused the European member states of NATO of lagging behind in their financial commitment to the NATO alliance. He called out at NATO members who “don’t pay their fair share of defense funding.”  Trump also stated that Putin would prefer Biden’s victory as he had put Russian interests on a break. 

“I stopped Nord Stream 2, and [Biden] approved it right after I left, so Putin is not a fan of mine actually,” Trump said, emphasising on his role in halting the construction of the Europe’s largest pipeline by imposing sanctions. Biden, however, waivered the sanctions on the pipeline, which his critics say gave Russia an energy dominance over Europe.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 18:37 IST

