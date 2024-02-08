English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

Trump's Lawyer Says He Can Ask SEAL Team Six To Assassinate Political Rival; 'Can't Be Prosecuted'

Trump's lawyer, D. John Sauer said that the former US president can enjoy “absolute immunity”if he assassinated his Democrat rival.

Digital Desk
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers rEx US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Medicare at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center ing Arts Center | Image:AP
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer has argued that the Republican leader can order the assassination of his political rival and cannot be prosecuted for it. During a contentious appeals court hearing Tuesday on the special counsel Jack Smith's election-interference case, Trump's lawyer, D. John Sauer said that the former US president can enjoy “absolute immunity”if he assassinated his Democrat rival but that he can only be impeached and convicted by Congress.

Trump has ‘immunity against the criminal prosecution’: Lawyer

Trump’s lawyers argued that he has immunity against the criminal prosecution related to his acts as the leader. This argument, however, was flagged by Judge Florence Pan, one of three judges on the Washington, DC on the appeals court panel. Pan then asked of Trump’s team believes that he will not be held criminally accountable for selling pardons or military secrets to another state. To this, his lawyer responded saying that he certainly has to be impeached first.

"Your position is that he can't be prosecuted for that unless he's impeached?" Pan asked Trump’s lawyer. ”Yup, as long as it's an official act," Sauer replied. ”Could a president order SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political rival? That's an official act: an order to SEAL Team Six.""He would have to be, and would, speedily be impeached and convicted before the criminal prosecution —" Sauer said. 

Pan wondered, and said, "But if he weren't, there would be no criminal prosecution, no criminal liability for that?" Trump’s lawyer argued that he will have to be convicted by the Senate and impeached before he can be held criminally responsible. Pan reiterated, "I asked you a yes or no question. Could a president who ordered SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political rival, who was not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?” Trump’s lawyer said, “If he were impeached and convicted first, and so —your answer is no.”

Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

