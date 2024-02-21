Advertisement

Former US President, Donald Trump, on Tuesday, said that he isn’t sure if he could work with longtime former ally Mitch McConnell if he was re-elected into the White House. “He’ll probably end up endorsing me,” Trump noted. “I don’t know that I can work with him,” he added during a Fox News town hall on Tuesday. “He gave away trillions of dollars that he didn’t have to, trillions of dollars. He made it very easy for the Democrats,” the GOP frontrunner said.

The two former allies, Trump and McConnell, turned to political foes after the Senate Minority Leader criticised his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection. McConnell slammed the Trump’s role as the “disgraceful dereliction of duty,” as at the time he address his support base questioning the legitimacy of the election, and accused his then presidential contender Joe Biden as winning by way of a fraud. Since leaving office, Trump has launched attacks on the Senate Minority Leader, just recently regarding the bipartisan border bill which was backed by McConnell. The latter has also refrained from endorsing Trump for the re-election.

Trump ‘heard’ McConnell (R-Ky.) ‘wants’ to work with him

Earlier this month, former US President Trump said that he had “heard” that the Senate Republican leader McConnell (R-Ky.) wants to work with him if he’s elected to office. Speaking at Sunday Morning Futures, Trump acknowledged that he wouldn’t mind working with his ally turned foe Mcconnell should he be elected for the second term, even as the host pointed that his former comrade had massively turned into “anti-Trump.” The former US president responded saying, “I think Mitch McConnell wants to endorse me. That’s what I hear.” He continued, “I have more than half of the Republicans … have already endorsed me, and the rest are coming in.” Furthermore, Trump added, “I don’t know if he’s going to endorse me, I just heard he wants to endorse me.”

After his primaries win in Iowa and New Hampshire, scores of GOP members and the Republicans in the House and Senate have endorsed Trump including Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), an ally of McConnell’s and a member of Senate GOP leadership, but McConnell has remained mute on whether he would support Trump owing to the frequent tensions between two men.