Ohio – As the race to the White House gets intense, former US President Donald Trump said that there will be a “bloodbath” in the United States if he does not win the upcoming presidential elections scheduled to take place in November. Trump made these provocative remarks while addressing a rally near Dayton, Ohio. While it was unclear what Trump exactly meant, the proclamation from the business-mogul-turned politician came while he was complaining about the automobile industry, Politico.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it,” said in the rally on Saturday. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country," he added. He went on to tell the crowd that China would not be able to sell any vehicles in the United States if he came back to the Oval Office. The rally was intended to get out the vote for Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, whom the former US President endorsed in December. “If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now…you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected,” Trump said. Trump also alluded that there would be another election immediately after the 2024 polls if the former US President did not emerge victorious. “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country,” he furthered.

Trump's campaign called Biden's policies a ‘Bloodbath’

While defending Trump's provocative remarks, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told NBC News that the former US President was talking about the conduct of the Biden administration. “Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and auto workers," Leavitt avered. Meanwhile, James Singer, a spokesman for President Joe Biden’s campaign raised concerns over the matter. “This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence,” Singer said. “He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge," he added.

Trump's slander did not stop here. Before he gave his address, the former US President stood and saluted the “J6 choir“ of inmates who are awaiting trials for their roles in the devastating Capitol riots. He went on to refer to the insurrectionists as “hostages.” “They’ve been treated terribly and very unfairly and you know that and everybody knows that,” Trump said at the beginning of his speech. “And we’re going to be working on that as soon as the first day we get into office, we’re going to save our country, and we’re going to work with the people to treat those unbelievable patriots," the former US President added. He even went on to state that some of the undocumented immigrants were “not people," raising many eyebrows in the democratic circles.