Washington DC – While US President Joe Biden was giving his address at the fourth State of The Union, Former US President Donald Trump went on a social media rant. Trump unleashed a lethal attack against POTUS on his social media app TruthSocial where he called Biden “angry and mentally disturbed”. Throughout the speech, the former US President posted multiple posts on his platform and eventually posted a three-minute-long video to close it all off. During his fourth State of The Union address, Biden started off his address by bashing the erstwhile Trump administration over a host of issues.

"That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made," Trump wrote in one of the posts on Truth Social. "It was an Embarrassment to our Country!" he furthered. The Thursday address by the American commander-in-chief was significant for him since the country is heading towards the 2024 US Presidential Elections. At the very beginning of his address, US President Joe Biden recalled the horrors of the January 6 Capitol Riots and accused his “predecessors” of trying to “bury the truth”. "My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth about January 6. I will not do that," said Biden, who asked lawmakers to join together, regardless of party, and defend democracy. “Remember your oath of office and defend us against all threats — foreign and domestic.” "Political violence has absolutely no place, no place in America," he added.

Trump calls Biden ‘mentally disturbed’

During an interview with Fox News, the business-mogul-turned politician went on to call Biden “mentally disturbed”. "He was angry, mentally disturbed, and misrepresenting a lot of the facts concerning almost every subject he discussed," Trump said. "But he got through it. He is still breathing, and they didn’t have to carry him out in a straight jacket. Other than that, I think he did a terrible job," he added. Biden used Thursday's speech to highlight the differences between his and Trump's campaigns, putting emphasis on issues like abortion, taxes and foreign affairs. The POTUS went on to accuse Trump of "bowing down" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Former US President has garnered severe backlash after he said that he would ‘encourage Russia’ to attack any country that does not meet NATO's military spending requirements.

