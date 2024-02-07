Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Trump Threatened With Expulsion From Court After Ignoring ‘Stay Quiet’ Warnings

Trump, as the judge pointed, was heard murmuring that the civil trial case was "a witch hunt” against him.

Digital Desk
trump
Former US President of the United States Donald Trump in the court. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Wednesday was told by the judge that he would be “expelled” from the courtroom if he violated the ‘gag order’ and repeatedly ignored the warning to remain quiet. The Republican frontrunner repeatedly interrupted the Elle columnist  E Jean Carroll as she testified in the civil trial case in New York.

As Carroll told the judge that the former President of the US “destroyed her reputation” and accused him of sexual abuse, Trump, as the judge pointed, was heard murmuring that "it is a witch hunt” against him, and that the case brought against him and the allegation are a  "con job.”

Advertisement

The judge, Lewis A Kaplan told the former president that rightfully, he is allowed to be present in-person in his trial, but warned that his rights will be revoked if he remained disruptive and talkative. Trump, known for his fiery takes about his legal cases on Truth Social, was under the gag order but is accused of repeatedly breaching the protocol.

‘Nasty judge and a Trump-hating guy’: Trump slams civil trial judge

Last month, the New York attorney general's office rejected appeal and upheld the gag order, rendering the former American leader barred from publicly speaking about court or staff in civil fraud case. Justice Arthur Engoron, issued the gag order on Trump on Oct. 3 after the former US president shared dozens of social media post slandering the US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and his girlfriend.

As Trump interrupted Carroll during her testimony, judge Kaplan said,  "Mr Trump, I hope I don't have to consider excluding you from the trial… I understand you're probably very eager for me to do that.” "I would love it," the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner replied."I know you would. You just can't control yourself in these circumstances, apparently," Judge Kaplan responded."You can't either," Trump hit back. After the hearing, Trump told the reporters gathered outside the court that Judge Kaplan was "a nasty judge" and a "Trump-hating guy.”

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement