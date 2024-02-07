Trump Threatened With Expulsion From Court After Ignoring ‘Stay Quiet’ Warnings

Advertisement

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Wednesday was told by the judge that he would be “expelled” from the courtroom if he violated the ‘gag order’ and repeatedly ignored the warning to remain quiet. The Republican frontrunner repeatedly interrupted the Elle columnist E Jean Carroll as she testified in the civil trial case in New York.

As Carroll told the judge that the former President of the US “destroyed her reputation” and accused him of sexual abuse, Trump, as the judge pointed, was heard murmuring that "it is a witch hunt” against him, and that the case brought against him and the allegation are a "con job.”

Advertisement

The judge, Lewis A Kaplan told the former president that rightfully, he is allowed to be present in-person in his trial, but warned that his rights will be revoked if he remained disruptive and talkative. Trump, known for his fiery takes about his legal cases on Truth Social, was under the gag order but is accused of repeatedly breaching the protocol.

‘Nasty judge and a Trump-hating guy’: Trump slams civil trial judge

Last month, the New York attorney general's office rejected appeal and upheld the gag order, rendering the former American leader barred from publicly speaking about court or staff in civil fraud case. Justice Arthur Engoron, issued the gag order on Trump on Oct. 3 after the former US president shared dozens of social media post slandering the US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and his girlfriend.

As Trump interrupted Carroll during her testimony, judge Kaplan said, "Mr Trump, I hope I don't have to consider excluding you from the trial… I understand you're probably very eager for me to do that.” "I would love it," the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner replied."I know you would. You just can't control yourself in these circumstances, apparently," Judge Kaplan responded."You can't either," Trump hit back. After the hearing, Trump told the reporters gathered outside the court that Judge Kaplan was "a nasty judge" and a "Trump-hating guy.”