Advertisement

Former US President, Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP 2024 elections, is slated to hold a campaign rally on the day of the funeral of his mother-in-law, having previously requested the judge to postpone the defamation trial brought by E.Jean Carroll. The civil trial in New York will is begin on January 16 and the hearing will decide how much the former US President has to pay in damages.

Trump is on trial for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, an ex Elle columnist, but last week the former US president appealed to the US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to delay the trial. According to Trump’s attorney, the date clashes with the funeral of former First Lady of US Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs.

Advertisement

The lawyer argued that the Republican frontrunner “needs to be with family at that time.” “Accordingly, President Trump, who plans to attend his trial, will not be able to be present on Wednesday and Thursday as he will be traveling to be with his family and be attending the funeral,” his attorney Alina Habba was reported saying to the judge. “Given that this is one of life’s sad unexpected realities, President Trump would greatly appreciate this minor accommodation during this difficult time.”

‘Kaplan, the terrible, biased, irrationally angry Clinton-appointed Judge’: Trump

The judge refused the request of Trump, prompting rebuke from the former President. “Lewis Kaplan, the terrible, biased, irrationally angry Clinton-appointed Judge in the Bergdorf’s Hoax, refused to postpone the sham trial next week, even in light of the funeral of my beloved Mother-in-law,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The latter continued, “This Judge has been ruthlessly unfair from the first day of Crooked Joe Biden’s Election Interfering Witch Hunt.” The Republican leader is expected to hold a rally in New Hampshire. In a letter to the judge, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan alleged that the former president “misrepresented" the reason to postpone the trial.

“Counsel for Defendant Donald Trump, in seeking a one-week adjournment of trial in this case, represented to the Court yesterday that Mr. Trump would be unable to attend trial on Wednesday, January 17, because he would ‘be traveling to be with his family’ to Florida,” the attorney’s letter read. “There was no mention made of any scheduling conflict in connection with Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign. It has come to our attention, however, that a campaign event featuring Mr. Trump has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 17, in New Hampshire,” the letter continued.

Advertisement

“We bring this to the Court’s attention because the same counsel who made representations about Mr. Trump’s availability on Wednesday are making filings today and tomorrow addressing their willingness to comply with the Court’s evidentiary rulings and other orders.” The attorney also accused Trump of falsifying facts. Trump “falsely wrote” on Truth Social that “he had moved to adjourn the upcoming trial only for ‘one day’ and that the trial ‘could have taken place at any time, including months ago.’”