Philadelphia – Former US President Donald Trump left people by surprise as he launched his own sneaker brand a day after he was hit by a $354.9 million penalty by a New York Judge. Emphasising that he wanted to do this for a very long time, the former US President launched his first official footwear line at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, The Guardian reported. During the launch event, Trump presented a pair of gold sneakers and his website listed the sneakers at $329. The pair of shoes named “NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER,” sold out just hours after it was launched. Earlier this week, a New York judge ordered the business mogul turned politician to pay millions in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said when he announced the launch of a sneaker line. “I have some incredible people that work with me on things and they came up with this ... and I think it’s gonna be a big success,” he added. During his remarks, the former US President insisted that the line help his campaign to reach out to the younger audience. “We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con," he insisted. While he was mostly cheered by an enthusiastic crowd, the former US President received his fair share of “booes” at the event.

Sneakers called "THE NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER" were sold out hours after Trump launched at the Sneaker Con

Biden's Campaign Reacts

According to NBC News, the line is called “Trump Sneakers” and his line is available for preorder online. Trump's line features three different pairs of tennis shoes – a pair of high-tops, a pair of red laceless athletic shoes and a pair of white laceless athletic shoes. However, the website of the sneaker line made it clear that the company responsible for the sneaker is only using the former US President's name and Trump did not “design or manufacture” the shoes. “'Trump' and the associate designs are trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC. Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement,” the website reads.

Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler went on to slam the former US President's appearance at the Sneaker Con. “Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life,” he said, referring to popular sneakers from brands Off-White and Nike. It is important to note that this is not the first time the Former US President licensed his name, image and likeness to sell products. Back in 2022 and 2023, Trump struck a licensing agreement to sell NFT trading cards. Those cards were actually produced and sold by a company called NFT INT LLC. After his appearance at Sneaker Con, the former US President is expected to head to Michigan to address his supporters first time since the rulings in separate New York cases.