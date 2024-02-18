English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Trump Unveils New Sneaker Line Day After Getting Slapped With $350 Mn Penalty in New York

Ex-US President Donald Trump launched his own sneaker brand a day after he was hit by a $354.9 million penalty by a New York Judge.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Former US President Donald Trump holds sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia
Former US President Donald Trump holds sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Philadelphia – Former US President Donald Trump left people by surprise as he launched his own sneaker brand a day after he was hit by a $354.9 million penalty by a New York Judge. Emphasising that he wanted to do this for a very long time, the former US President launched his first official footwear line at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, The Guardian reported. During the launch event, Trump presented a pair of gold sneakers and his website listed the sneakers at $329. The pair of shoes named “NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER,” sold out just hours after it was launched. Earlier this week, a New York judge ordered the business mogul turned politician to pay millions in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said when he announced the launch of a sneaker line. “I have some incredible people that work with me on things and they came up with this ... and I think it’s gonna be a big success,” he added. During his remarks, the former US President insisted that the line help his campaign to reach out to the younger audience. “We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con," he insisted. While he was mostly cheered by an enthusiastic crowd, the former US President received his fair share of “booes” at the event. 

Advertisement
Sneakers called “THE NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER” were sold out hours after Trump launched at the Sneaker Con | gettrumpsneaker.comlaunched

 

Biden's Campaign Reacts

According to NBC News, the line is called “Trump Sneakers” and his line is available for preorder online. Trump's line features three different pairs of tennis shoes  – a pair of high-tops, a pair of red laceless athletic shoes and a pair of white laceless athletic shoes. However, the website of the sneaker line made it clear that the company responsible for the sneaker is only using the former US President's name and Trump did not “design or manufacture” the shoes. “'Trump' and the associate designs are trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC. Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement,” the website reads. 

Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler went on to slam the former US President's appearance at the Sneaker Con. “Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life,” he said, referring to popular sneakers from brands Off-White and Nike. It is important to note that this is not the first time the Former US President licensed his name, image and likeness to sell products. Back in 2022 and 2023, Trump struck a licensing agreement to sell NFT trading cards. Those cards were actually produced and sold by a company called  NFT INT LLC. After his appearance at Sneaker Con, the former US President is expected to head to Michigan to address his supporters first time since the rulings in separate New York cases. 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralWorld NewsRepublic Digital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

14 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

14 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

14 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

17 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

19 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

20 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

20 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

20 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

20 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

20 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

20 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

20 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

20 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Luxury airline Beond to offer Apple Vision Pro to its passengers

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi to Address BJP's National Convention 2024

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Congress MLAs Register Protest Over Cabinet Reshuffle in Jharkhand

    Politics News21 minutes ago

  4. Trump Unveils Sneaker Line After Getting Slapped With $350 Mn Penalty

    World27 minutes ago

  5. Anmol Kharb seals as the Women's Team wins Badminton Asia Team C'ship

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo