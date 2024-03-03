Advertisement

Former US President, Donald Trump, on Sunday said that people were coming into the United States speaking “languages nobody heard of.” Mexico was sending “rapists” and people who were bringing “drugs” and “crime,” Trump said. He added that the United States has migrants with “languages coming into our country. We don’t have one instructor in our entire nation that can speak that language,” he added.

Trump visited the southern border of the US to take stock of the migrant crisis, an issue that he has made a campaign point for the 2024 presidential election. During his appearance at the southern border alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Trump said that migrants who are entering the US are speaking “truly foreign languages.” The GOP frontrunner asserted, that the migrants speak languages “Nobody speaks.” Clarifying Trump’s remarks, his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded, “Migrants are invading from countries that we know nothing about, which is the point.”

“We have nobody that even teaches it. These are languages that nobody ever heard of,” Trump claimed.

Biden conspiring against the United States: Trump

Trump on Sunday launched a scathing attack on his political rival Joe Biden, saying that he was conspiring against the United States by leaving the southern border open. Trump’s criticism of Biden came as the latter slammed the GOP frontrunner as a threat to the American democracy.

Trump slammed the Biden administration’s policies at the southern border saying that “Biden’s conduct on our border is by any definition a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America.” He continued slamming the Democrat rival, saying that he “talks about democracy. He is a danger to democracy.” Trump slammed the Biden administration calling the migrants as waging an “invasion” into America, he has used the term “migrant crime” for the undocumented aliens who are allowed via the open border into the United States.