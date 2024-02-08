Advertisement

United States’ military aid to Ukraine has now stopped, the White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday. During the January 11 press briefing, Kirby noted that the aid package that US had been providing to Ukraine “has currently been halted,” and further assistance is subject to approval of Congress, which must now support an additional request for more funding.

Kirby’s remarks came as the US Congress debated on whether to continue support for Ukraine as it continues to ward off the attacks of Russia on its territory. “The assistance that we provided has now ground to a halt,” Kirby told reporters in White House. “The attacks that the Russians are conducting are only increasing. And now, as I talked about earlier this week, they’re using North Korean ballistic missiles to do their dirty work. So, the — the need is acute right now, particularly in these winter months,” he insisted.

Last tranche of military aid to Ukraine in December

On December 27, the US announced the last tranche of military aid to Ukraine estimated at 250 million dollars. The funding stopped after the bill for aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan failed to get approval on Dec.6 due to insufficient procedural votes in the Congress. US President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass the bill for providing the aid to Ukraine ‘to avoid having to send American troops to fight against the Russians,” according to reports.

On Friday, UK's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Kyiv where he announced a new package to assist the armed forces of Ukraine to deter the Russian assaults on the Ukrainian territory of eastern Donbass. According to an official statement published by the British Prime Minister’s Office, 10 Downing Street, UK is committed to increasing the military funding for Ukraine at 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion). Sunak plans to send the long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition as well as enhance the maritime security for Ukraine. During his visit, Sunak noted, “I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come.”