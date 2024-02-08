English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Uptick in Respiratory Viruses Sparks Concern as US Health Systems Reimpose Mask Policies

The resurgence of mask policies reflects a proactive approach to tackle the growing threat posed by respiratory viruses.

Travel tips during Covid
Representative image. | Image:Pexels
In a concerning trend, cases and hospitalizations for respiratory viruses, including Covid-19, the flu, and RSV, are on the rise across the United States. According to a report from The Guardian, the surge has prompted some health systems to reinstate mask mandates and implement limited visitation policies as health officials warn of potential strains on hospital capacity.

Despite the availability of updated flu and Covid-19 boosters, along with new RSV vaccines for older and pregnant individuals, vaccination rates for these illnesses remain low. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has emphasized the need for more vaccinations, especially with the possibility of "more severe disease and increased healthcare capacity strain" following holiday gatherings.

Here is what you need to know

This season, approximately 44% of adults have received flu shots. However, only around 17% of eligible Americans have received the updated Covid-19 boosters, with nursing home residents showing a similar vaccination rate. Notably, early research indicates that the updated Covid-19 boosters provide effective protection against currently circulating variants.

Moreover, the new RSV vaccines for adults aged 60 and above have seen a meagre uptake, standing at only 17%. Access to Beyfortus, a highly effective treatment to prevent RSV among infants, has also proven challenging.

As respiratory illnesses continue to spread, the CDC's call for increased vaccination efforts serves as a reminder of the importance of preventive measures to curb the potential strain on healthcare systems. The resurgence of mask policies reflects a proactive approach to tackle the growing threat posed by these respiratory viruses.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

