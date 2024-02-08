Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

US Airlines Cancel Over 2,000 Flights As Winter Storm Brings 'Life-Threatening' Cold, Sabotages Iowa

On Friday, Jan 12 U.S. airlines had to cancel over 2,000 flights as the Northeast and South brace for severe weather conditions.

Manasvi Asthana
Nearly 7,600 flights were delayed across the US.(O'Hare Intl. Airport/X)
Nearly 7,600 flights were delayed across the US.(O'Hare Intl. Airport/X) | Image:X: @NWSDesMoines
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On Friday, Jan 12 U.S. airlines had to cancel over 2,000 flights as the Northeast and South brace for severe weather conditions.The initial significant occurrence of the 2024 presidential election campaign faced potential disruption due to a severe winter storm, causing widespread power outages across the United States.

As freezing temperatures persisted in the area, over 250,000 individuals in Michigan and Wisconsin found themselves without power, as reported by the PowerOutage.US website.

The flights were canceled as the Northeast and South braced for extreme weather, while the Midwest confronted heavy snowfall. Nearly 7,600 flights nationwide experienced delays.

Authorities have issued blizzard warnings for the Great Lakes and the Midwest. From Iowa to the Great Lakes, including Chicago, severe conditions such as heavy snow, wind gusts reaching 50 miles per hour, and poor visibility are expected to persist through the Friday night rush hours.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Des Moines has advised drivers to avoid roadways, days ahead of Monday's Iowa caucuses.

The two U.S. airports are experiencing a significant surge in flight cancellations with almost 40 percent of departing flights at O'Hare and over 60 percent at Midway being canceled, as reported by FlightAware. In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), O'Hare airport conveyed that airlines had "proactively canceled" more than 650 flights.

"Every state in the US has an active NWS watch, warning, or advisory," stated the weather service on Friday.

These warnings encompassed coastal flooding alerts on both the east and west coasts, forecasts of blizzards in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan, avalanche warnings spanning Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho, and winter storm warnings or advisories affecting a significant portion of the remaining population.

Chicago recently reported the first cold-related death of the season. To prevent homeless individuals, including migrants from succumbing to the freezing temperatures on the streets, they were accommodated in "warming buses."
 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

