Washington: In a major move, the Biden Administration announced have modernised the the eligibility of immigrants for work permits, aiming to support the economies.

Known as the temporary final rule (TFR) was announced by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) which will extend the automatic 180-day period for certain employment authorisation documents (EADs) to 540 days.

The temporary measure was announced on Thursday, which aims to prevent the already work-authorised noncitizens from having their employment authorisation and documentation lapse while waiting for the USCIS to adjudicate their pending EAD renewal applications and better ensure the continuity of operations for US employers.

This landmark announcement, particularly benefits the South Asian immigrants, following a recommendation made by Ajay Bhutoria, Advisor to President Biden on the White House Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Commission.

This is the second time that the Biden administration has announced an extension to 540 days. In October, the initial extension that was declared in 2022 came to an end, and the automatic extensions went back to 180 days, as per reports.

The new extension will apply to all immigrant categories that were covered by the 2022 one.