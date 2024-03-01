English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

US Bracing for Complex, Fast-Moving Threats to Elections this Year, FBI Director Warns

The United States expects to face fast-moving threats to American elections this year as artificial intelligence and other technological advances have made interference and meddling easier than before, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
US Election
A voter walks to a Michigan primary election location in Dearborn. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The United States expects to face fast-moving threats to American elections this year as artificial intelligence and other technological advances have made interference and meddling easier than before, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday. “The US has confronted foreign malign influence threats in the past,” Wray told a national security conference.

“But this election cycle, the US will face more adversaries, moving at a faster pace, and enabled by new technology.” Wray singled out advances in generative AI, which he said had made it “easier for both more and less-sophisticated foreign adversaries to engage in malign influence.” 

The remarks underscored escalating US government concerns over sometimes hard-to-detect influence operations that are designed to shape public opinion. Though officials have not cited successful efforts by foreign governments to directly alter election results, they have sounded the alarms over the past decade about foreign influence campaigns. Wray suggested the FBI would share information this year about threats that it sees.

“As intelligence professionals, we've got to highlight threats in specific, evidence-based ways so that we're usefully arming our partners and, in particular, the public against the kinds of foreign influence operations they're likely to confront,” he said. In 2016, Russian operatives sought to boost Republican Donald Trump's election chances by stealing and leaking Democratic emails and by using a hidden but powerful social media campaign to sow discord among American voters.

Advertisement

In 2020, US intelligence officials have said, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised influence operations to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden and help Trump in that year's election. China “considered but did not deploy” influence operations, while aggressive efforts by Iran sought to exploit vulnerabilities in state election websites as Tehran sought to hurt Trump's reelection chances, officials have said.

Despite those threats, according to intelligence officials, there was ultimately no evidence that any foreign entity changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process. In some instances, emerging technology has been used closer to home. For instance, a political consultant confirmed this week that he had paid a New Orleans street magician to create a robocall that mimicked Biden's voice, though the consultant said he was trying to send a wake-up call about the potential malign uses of artificial intelligence, not influence the outcome of last month's New Hampshire primary.

Advertisement

The possible specter of renewed foreign interference resurfaced again this month when the Justice Department charged an FBI informant with giving false allegations about purported Biden family corruption.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

9 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

11 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

11 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

11 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

11 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. I Think I Did Some Films For The Wrong Reasons: Ananya On Her Career

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Om Raut Defends Article 370 Over Accusations Of It Being A Propaganda

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Biden physical declared him ‘fit for duty’ but left out mental exam

    World13 minutes ago

  4. JLo's Versace Moment From The 2000's Grammys Almost Did Not Happen

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. Bradley Cooper Reveals He Did Not Love His Daughter When She Was Born

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo