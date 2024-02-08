English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

US, China conclude 2 days of military talks in Washington

The United States and China wrapped up two days of military discussions in Washington marking a significant step in the ongoing effort to resume military ties.

Manasvi Asthana
US China
US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The United States and China wrapped up two days of military discussions in Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 9 marking a significant step in the ongoing effort to resume military-to-military ties between the two nations. This engagement follows the agreement between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping late last year to restart diplomatic dialogue which had been severed by Beijing in response to a visit to Taiwan by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August 2022.

Michael Chase, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, engaged in discussions with China's Major General Song Yanchao, who serves as the deputy director of the central military commission office for international military cooperation. This meeting marked the 17th round of U.S.-China defense policy coordination talks.

Advertisement

During the talks, the two sides delved into U.S.-PRC defense relations with Dr. Chase emphasising the critical need for open lines of military communication to prevent potential competition from escalating into conflict. This sentiment aligns with the broader goal of maintaining stability in the region.

In a separate virtual meeting, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown met with his Chinese counterpart, General Liu Zhenli, last month. Establishing and maintaining communication channels between the two militaries is considered crucial by Pentagon officials to prevent miscalculations that could lead to conflict.

Advertisement

While there has been some progress in restoring military communication, U.S. officials have cautioned that developing truly functional dialogue between the two nations will take time.

The relationship between Washington and Beijing remains strained, encompassing disputes over Taiwan's future, territorial claims in the South China Sea, and recent incidents such as the U.S. downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February.

Advertisement

Against the backdrop of heightened tensions, Taiwan is conducting presidential and parliamentary polls this weekend. The ongoing war of words between Taiwan and China, coupled with Beijing's claim of sovereignty over the island, adds complexity to the diplomatic landscape.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News9 minutes ago

  2. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. China's consumer prices dip 0.8% annually, factory deflation persists

    Business News28 minutes ago

  4. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News33 minutes ago

  5. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement