The United States and China wrapped up two days of military discussions in Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 9 marking a significant step in the ongoing effort to resume military-to-military ties between the two nations. This engagement follows the agreement between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping late last year to restart diplomatic dialogue which had been severed by Beijing in response to a visit to Taiwan by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August 2022.

Michael Chase, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, engaged in discussions with China's Major General Song Yanchao, who serves as the deputy director of the central military commission office for international military cooperation. This meeting marked the 17th round of U.S.-China defense policy coordination talks.

During the talks, the two sides delved into U.S.-PRC defense relations with Dr. Chase emphasising the critical need for open lines of military communication to prevent potential competition from escalating into conflict. This sentiment aligns with the broader goal of maintaining stability in the region.

In a separate virtual meeting, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown met with his Chinese counterpart, General Liu Zhenli, last month. Establishing and maintaining communication channels between the two militaries is considered crucial by Pentagon officials to prevent miscalculations that could lead to conflict.

While there has been some progress in restoring military communication, U.S. officials have cautioned that developing truly functional dialogue between the two nations will take time.

The relationship between Washington and Beijing remains strained, encompassing disputes over Taiwan's future, territorial claims in the South China Sea, and recent incidents such as the U.S. downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February.

Against the backdrop of heightened tensions, Taiwan is conducting presidential and parliamentary polls this weekend. The ongoing war of words between Taiwan and China, coupled with Beijing's claim of sovereignty over the island, adds complexity to the diplomatic landscape.