US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Discharged from Hospital

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from Walter Reed Medical Center after receiving treatment for a bladder issue, according to a statement released by doctors at the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Austin was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to discomfort related to a bladder issue stemming from his December 2023 prostate cancer surgery. During his stay, he temporarily transferred his duties to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks. Doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center conducted a diagnostic evaluation, which identified the cause of Austin's bladder issue. Non-surgical procedures were performed on Monday to correct the problem, as confirmed by the statement.

Here is what you need to know

The decision to hospitalize Austin initially raised concerns and prompted criticism from lawmakers across party lines, given the initial secrecy surrounding his January hospitalization due to complications from prostate cancer treatment.

Following his discharge, Austin will continue his recovery and perform his duties remotely from home for a period before returning to the Pentagon later in the week, as advised by his doctors.

Despite his recent health setback, Austin remains scheduled to deliver opening remarks at a virtual meeting of defense officials from nearly 50 nations on Wednesday. The meeting aims to address Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.

Austin's discharge from the hospital signals a positive step in his recovery process, as he prepares to resume his responsibilities as Defense Secretary while continuing to navigate his health challenges.