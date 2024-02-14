Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Discharged from Hospital

The decision to hospitalise Austin initially raised concerns and prompted criticism from lawmakers across party lines.

Sagar Kar
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from Walter Reed Medical Center after receiving treatment for a bladder issue, according to a statement released by doctors at the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Austin was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to discomfort related to a bladder issue stemming from his December 2023 prostate cancer surgery. During his stay, he temporarily transferred his duties to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks. Doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center conducted a diagnostic evaluation, which identified the cause of Austin's bladder issue. Non-surgical procedures were performed on Monday to correct the problem, as confirmed by the statement.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

The decision to hospitalize Austin initially raised concerns and prompted criticism from lawmakers across party lines, given the initial secrecy surrounding his January hospitalization due to complications from prostate cancer treatment.

Advertisement

Following his discharge, Austin will continue his recovery and perform his duties remotely from home for a period before returning to the Pentagon later in the week, as advised by his doctors.

Despite his recent health setback, Austin remains scheduled to deliver opening remarks at a virtual meeting of defense officials from nearly 50 nations on Wednesday. The meeting aims to address Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.

Advertisement

Austin's discharge from the hospital signals a positive step in his recovery process, as he prepares to resume his responsibilities as Defense Secretary while continuing to navigate his health challenges.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'NOT INJURED': India's T20 World Cup 2021's scapegoat alleges FOUL PLAY

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Shinde Holds Midnight Meet With Deputy CMs At Varsha Bungalow

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  3. Seniors Trim MBBS Student's Hair, Moustache in Telangana, Probe On

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Domestic car sales in January at 1.27 lakh units: SIAM

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. TikTok intensifies efforts to combat fake news ahead of EU elections

    Tech 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement