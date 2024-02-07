Advertisement

In a significant development, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been called to testify before Congress regarding the controversy surrounding the delayed disclosure of his recent hospitalization. House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ohio) issued a letter on Thursday, expressing concerns about Austin's "unwillingness to provide candid and complete answers" regarding the matter.

Rogers, in his letter, highlighted that Austin's testimony is required at a Feb. 14 hearing that will focus on "decisions made to withhold information" from President Biden, Congress, and the American people. According to a report from Axios, the House Armed Services Chair criticized the initial secrecy surrounding Austin's two-week hospitalization, which resulted from complications during his prostate cancer treatment.

Biden himself called Austin's decision a lapse in judgement

The secrecy drew sharp criticism from members of Congress, with President Biden himself characterizing the decision as a lapse in judgment. Despite Austin's promise of "full transparency" into questions about the secrecy during a previous conversation with Rogers, the congressman noted that not all concerns had been addressed.

Did Austin actively tell his staff to hide information about his hospitalisation?

"I am alarmed you refused to answer whether you instructed your staff to not inform the President of the United States or anyone else of your hospitalization," Rogers stated in his letter to Austin, who was released from the hospital on Monday.

Rogers expressed concern that the lack of clarity might imply information being withheld from Congress. He emphasized the importance of understanding the events leading to the non-disclosure of a cabinet secretary's whereabouts and called on Austin to "promptly answer all outstanding questions" ahead of the scheduled hearing.