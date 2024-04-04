×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 08:33 IST

US Election: Trump Leads Prez Biden in 6 of 7 Battleground States, Says Poll

According to Real Clear Politics, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are in a neck-to-neck fight this fall.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Washington: Ahead of the upcoming US election scheduled for November, President Joe Biden is trailing behind his main opponent Donald Trump in six of the seven battleground states, according to a latest opinion poll.

Voters are broadly dissatisfied with the national economy and there are deep doubts about Biden’s capabilities and job performance, the survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal revealed.

Advertisement

Trump leads between two and eight percentage points in six battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina. However, Biden is leading Trump by three points in Wisconsin.

In every state in the survey, negative views of the president’s job performance outweigh positive views by 16 percentage points or more, with the gap topping 20 points in four states. By contrast, Trump earns an unfavourable job review for his time in the White House in only a single state — Arizona — where negative marks outweigh positive ones by 1 percentage point, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Advertisement

According to Real Clear Politics, which keeps tracks of all the major national polls, Trump and Biden are in a neck-to-neck fight this fall. An average of major national polls shows that Trump is leading Biden by 0.8 percentage points.

“Biden and Trump both easily became their party’s presumptive nominees last month, but each candidate will face a long and difficult campaign in a rematch of the 2020 contest. In a race expected to be razor-tight, a handful of battleground states will likely determine the winner,” The Hill newspaper said Wednesday. 

Advertisement

 

(Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 08:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

3 minutes ago
Russian oil price cap

Russian oil price cap

6 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Trump Leads Prez Biden

11 minutes ago
Watganj murder

Kolkata Shocker

11 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

15 minutes ago
Crime

Kolkata Murder Mystery

16 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

16 minutes ago
Vicky Kaushal on the sets of Chhava

Chhava Viral Photos

20 minutes ago
BlackBerry

BlackBerry's profit surge

26 minutes ago
navneet rana, amit shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024 Points Table

33 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Resumes Work

37 minutes ago
Passengers from Vistara's Dubai flight were mistakenly taken to Mumbai Airport's domestic arrivals terminal.

Vistara Crisis

37 minutes ago
Education News

SSC Constable Answer Key

40 minutes ago
Kamal Haasan in Indian 2

Indian 2 Release Date

an hour ago
Top banks agree to climate metric disclosure

Climate metric disclosure

an hour ago
Jaish al-Adl

Jaish-al-Adl attack

an hour ago
NSE new indices

NSE

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News12 hours ago

  2. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Biggest Challenge During Elections In West Bengal Is Violence: PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. 'He has got SOMETHING YOU CAN'T BUY': Rababa lauds uncapped Indian star

    Sports 14 hours ago

  5. India's first national cybersecurity competition begins in Noida

    Tech 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo