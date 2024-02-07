Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

US Elections: Donald Trump and Nikki Haley Vie for Tim Scott's Crucial Endorsement

Scott, who has not yet made a decision on an endorsement, could potentially make a crucial announcement before the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

Sagar Kar
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., greets people after a Republican presidential primary debate
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., greets people after a Republican presidential primary debate | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley have both engaged in efforts to secure the endorsement of former rival Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) this week, as the political spotlight intensifies ahead of the New Hampshire primary. A person familiar with the calls reportedly informed Axios about the outreach, emphasizing the significance of Scott's potential endorsement in the pivotal contest.

The high-stakes move comes in the wake of Monday's Iowa caucuses, with Trump making his call to Scott shortly thereafter, as per a report from CNN. Haley followed suit with her outreach to Scott on Wednesday, highlighting the competitive dynamics between the former president and the ex-governor as they seek influential endorsements to boost their respective campaigns.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

While Scott and Haley did not connect by phone, they have been in contact through text messages. Meanwhile, fellow South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump endorser, has privately advocated for Scott to back Trump sooner rather than later. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who reached out to Scott after the senator's withdrawal from the presidential contest in November, has not made a call this week.

Advertisement

The endorsement from Scott, who was appointed to the Senate by Haley in 2013, holds particular weight given his influential position in South Carolina. Despite Politico's earlier report that Haley did not call Scott in the month after his withdrawal, recent efforts suggest a renewed push for his support.

Scott, who has not yet made a decision on an endorsement, could potentially make a crucial announcement before the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  5. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement