Former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley have both engaged in efforts to secure the endorsement of former rival Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) this week, as the political spotlight intensifies ahead of the New Hampshire primary. A person familiar with the calls reportedly informed Axios about the outreach, emphasizing the significance of Scott's potential endorsement in the pivotal contest.

The high-stakes move comes in the wake of Monday's Iowa caucuses, with Trump making his call to Scott shortly thereafter, as per a report from CNN. Haley followed suit with her outreach to Scott on Wednesday, highlighting the competitive dynamics between the former president and the ex-governor as they seek influential endorsements to boost their respective campaigns.

Here is what you need to know

While Scott and Haley did not connect by phone, they have been in contact through text messages. Meanwhile, fellow South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump endorser, has privately advocated for Scott to back Trump sooner rather than later. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who reached out to Scott after the senator's withdrawal from the presidential contest in November, has not made a call this week.

The endorsement from Scott, who was appointed to the Senate by Haley in 2013, holds particular weight given his influential position in South Carolina. Despite Politico's earlier report that Haley did not call Scott in the month after his withdrawal, recent efforts suggest a renewed push for his support.

Scott, who has not yet made a decision on an endorsement, could potentially make a crucial announcement before the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.