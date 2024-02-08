English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

US elections: Haley and DeSantis Make Final Push in Snowy Iowa Suburbs Ahead of Caucuses

Suburban voters, often more educated and affluent, play a crucial role in determining political outcomes.

Sagar Kar
Nicki Haley
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the clock ticks down to the Iowa caucuses, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are directing their late-stage efforts towards suburban voters seeking an alternative to GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. The significance of this late push goes beyond Iowa, foreshadowing the battlegrounds that will define the 2024 elections, where both parties vie for the support of voters in suburbs that are not staunchly Republican red or Democratic blue.

On Sunday, DeSantis campaigned in Ankeny, a northern suburb of Des Moines, while Haley focused on Adel, located approximately half an hour west of Iowa's capital. Their suburban blitz also included Altoona and Waukee in the Des Moines area, along with Coralville, situated about half an hour south of Cedar Rapids.

Advertisement

Trump maintains a substantial lead

Former President Trump, who has maintained a substantial lead in polls despite spending less time in Iowa, intensified his appearances in the closing days. On Sunday, he held a rally south of Des Moines in Indianola and distributed pizzas to first responders in Waukee.

Advertisement

Ankeny, the largest suburb in the rapidly expanding Des Moines area, serves as a microcosm of the broader political landscape. Its political leanings have oscillated, reflecting the broader shift in suburban dynamics. In 2021, conservative school board candidates, advocating for no masks in schools and increased parental control over education, were elected. This trend reversed last year when progressive candidates promoting equity and support for LGBTQ students secured victories.

Never-Trumpers face a choice between DeSantis and Haley

According to a report from Axios, one Ankeny resident, Matt Smith, emphasized the difficulty in choosing between DeSantis and Haley. Ultimately, he decided in favor of DeSantis after watching the CNN debate and considering him the candidate with the best chance to beat Trump. Smith, a self-described "never Trumper," reluctantly voted for Trump in 2020 after writing in a different candidate in 2016.

Suburban voters play a crucial role

Suburban voters, often more educated and affluent, play a crucial role in determining political outcomes. In Iowa and beyond, suburbs have demonstrated a mixed relationship with Trump, acknowledging the dissatisfaction of some voters with the former president.

As Haley and DeSantis focus their late pitches on Iowa's suburbs, the implications extend beyond the caucuses, offering a glimpse into the evolving dynamics of voter preferences that will shape the national political landscape in the years to come.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement