Advertisement

As the clock ticks down to the Iowa caucuses, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are directing their late-stage efforts towards suburban voters seeking an alternative to GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. The significance of this late push goes beyond Iowa, foreshadowing the battlegrounds that will define the 2024 elections, where both parties vie for the support of voters in suburbs that are not staunchly Republican red or Democratic blue.

On Sunday, DeSantis campaigned in Ankeny, a northern suburb of Des Moines, while Haley focused on Adel, located approximately half an hour west of Iowa's capital. Their suburban blitz also included Altoona and Waukee in the Des Moines area, along with Coralville, situated about half an hour south of Cedar Rapids.

Advertisement

Trump maintains a substantial lead

Former President Trump, who has maintained a substantial lead in polls despite spending less time in Iowa, intensified his appearances in the closing days. On Sunday, he held a rally south of Des Moines in Indianola and distributed pizzas to first responders in Waukee.

Advertisement

Ankeny, the largest suburb in the rapidly expanding Des Moines area, serves as a microcosm of the broader political landscape. Its political leanings have oscillated, reflecting the broader shift in suburban dynamics. In 2021, conservative school board candidates, advocating for no masks in schools and increased parental control over education, were elected. This trend reversed last year when progressive candidates promoting equity and support for LGBTQ students secured victories.

Never-Trumpers face a choice between DeSantis and Haley

According to a report from Axios, one Ankeny resident, Matt Smith, emphasized the difficulty in choosing between DeSantis and Haley. Ultimately, he decided in favor of DeSantis after watching the CNN debate and considering him the candidate with the best chance to beat Trump. Smith, a self-described "never Trumper," reluctantly voted for Trump in 2020 after writing in a different candidate in 2016.

Suburban voters play a crucial role

Suburban voters, often more educated and affluent, play a crucial role in determining political outcomes. In Iowa and beyond, suburbs have demonstrated a mixed relationship with Trump, acknowledging the dissatisfaction of some voters with the former president.

As Haley and DeSantis focus their late pitches on Iowa's suburbs, the implications extend beyond the caucuses, offering a glimpse into the evolving dynamics of voter preferences that will shape the national political landscape in the years to come.