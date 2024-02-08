Advertisement

In the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses, a recent NBC News/Des Moines Register poll has revealed that a significant majority of likely Republican voters in the state are unwavering in their support for former President Trump, even if he were to face a conviction in ongoing legal battles.

The poll indicates that 61% of likely GOP voters asserted that their support for Trump would remain steadfast, while a surprising 19% stated that they would be even more likely to support him if convicted. On the flip side, 18% mentioned they would be less likely to back him in a general election under such circumstances.

Delving into Trump's core supporters

The data reveals that 58% of them believe a conviction would not sway their support, and 35% suggest it could even strengthen their backing.

However, the scenario is not without its nuances. While Trump maintains a stronghold among his base, the race for the No. 2 spot in the Iowa caucuses is heating up between former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Haley's supporters indicated a nuanced response, with 56% asserting that a Trump conviction wouldn't affect their November vote choice, while 41% suggested it might make them less likely to support him.

Conversely, 70% of DeSantis supporters claimed that a conviction would have no bearing on their support, with 26% stating that it might make their backing less likely.

As Iowa braces for the coldest caucus weather in decades, the political landscape is further complicated by the historical trend that, except for Trump in 2020, the winner of the Republican Iowa caucuses hasn't secured the GOP presidential nomination over the past two decades. The poll signals that Trump's legal challenges may not be the deciding factor among Iowa Republicans as they head to the caucuses.