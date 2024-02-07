English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

US Elections: Nikki Haley Challenges Trump's Inaccurate Claim Regarding New Hampshire Primary

Nikki Haley, taking a potshot at Trump, asserted, "Another reason we need to move on from Trump: too many lies."

Digital Desk
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former UN ambassador and Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, rebuked former President Donald Trump on Friday, refuting his assertion about Democrats having the ability to vote in the New Hampshire GOP primary. The exchange unfolded just days before the critical Granite State primary where both contenders are vying for the GOP presidential nomination.

According to a report from Axios, Trump's claim was made in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform. He targeted New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, stating, "Governor Chris Sununu, the now failing Governor of New Hampshire, where I am beating his endorsed candidate, Nimbra, [Nikki Haley] by big numbers, and DeSanctimonious [Ron DeSantis] by even bigger numbers, should spend more time keeping Democrats from voting in the Republican Primary."

How did Haley respond?

Responding to Trump's statement, Haley took to her own platform, X, and highlighted what she perceives as a reason to move on from Trump. She asserted, "Another reason we need to move on from Trump: too many lies." She specifically addressed the claim about Democrats voting in the New Hampshire primary, emphasizing that Democrats haven't been able to change their registration for months.

Providing a reality check, Haley pointed out that New Hampshire law allows undeclared voters to participate in either the Republican or Democratic primary. However, registered Democrats are ineligible to vote in the GOP primary, and registered Republicans cannot participate in the Democratic primary. The deadline for voters to change their party ID was October 6, 2023.

In addition to the dispute over primary voting claims, Trump's Truth Social post included repeated mocking of Haley's birth name, Nimarata Nikki Randhawa, and suggested she "doesn't have what it takes." Haley, who goes by her middle name, adopted the surname "Haley" upon marriage in 1996.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

