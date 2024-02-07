Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

US Elections: Nikki Haley Criticises RNC's Role in Republican Primary Race

The former UN ambassador, currently trailing behind former President Trump in polls, has faced increasing calls to exit the race.

Sagar Kar
Nikki Haley Trump New Hampshire Dixville Notch
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley during a campaign. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley voiced her disapproval of the Republican National Committee (RNC), accusing them of pressuring her to withdraw from the race. The former UN ambassador, currently trailing behind former President Trump in polls, has faced increasing calls to exit the race, particularly after her failure to secure victory in the New Hampshire primary.

Speaking to NBC's "Meet the Press," Haley expressed her frustration with the RNC's involvement, stating that they have not been an honest broker in the Republican primary. Criticizing the RNC's attempts to influence the nomination process, she emphasized the importance of allowing the American people to have a say in selecting their nominee.

Here is what you need to know

According to a report from Axios, Haley's concerns arose from a draft resolution proposed by Maryland RNC member David Bossie, which aimed to name Trump the 2024 Republican nominee. This move came at a time when Haley remains an active participant in the race. While the resolution was largely symbolic, requiring the necessary 1,215 delegates as per RNC rules for Trump to officially secure the nomination, it sparked controversy and backlash.

RNC spokespersons clarified that Chair Ronna McDaniel was not involved in the resolution, but the Resolution Committee was set to consider it for a vote during the party's upcoming winter meeting in Las Vegas.

Haley isn't happy that people want her to drop out

Notably, several prominent Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, called on Haley to drop out of the race after Trump's victory in New Hampshire. Despite the pressure, Haley remains adamant, asserting that the RNC should not prematurely determine the nominee and that Americans should have the freedom to make that decision for themselves.

As the situation unfolds, it underscores the tensions within the Republican Party regarding the nomination process, with key figures expressing varying opinions on how the party should proceed.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

