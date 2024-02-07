Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

US Elections: Nikki Haley Plays It Safe in New Hampshire Ahead of Pivotal Primary

During her campaign's town halls in New Hampshire, Haley has refrained from taking public questions from voters.

Sagar Kar
Nikki Haley Former Governor of South Carolina
Nikki Haley, Former Governor of South Carolina | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the run-up to the crucial New Hampshire primary, Nikki Haley's poised and confident debate performances have become the cornerstone of her presidential campaign. Despite her momentum, Haley and her team are taking a cautious approach on the campaign trail in the days leading to the make-or-break primary, opting for a risk-averse strategy in the wake of a disappointing third-place finish in Iowa's caucuses.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, is banking on a disciplined and careful campaign approach, coupled with a substantial investment in advertising, to revive her candidacy in New Hampshire. The primary on Tuesday holds significant importance for Haley, as polls indicate she is within striking distance of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. According to a report from Axios, a strong showing in New Hampshire could propel her into a challenging battle in her home state of South Carolina.

Advertisement

Trump has ramped up his attacks on Haley

However, Haley's rise in the polls has not gone unnoticed by Trump, who has responded with a barrage of attacks. In turn, Haley has selectively engaged with Trump's criticisms, primarily focusing on his age and the perception that "rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him."

Advertisement

Haley has refrained from taking questions from voters

During her campaign's town halls in New Hampshire, Haley has refrained from taking public questions from voters, mirroring her approach just before the Iowa caucuses. While her campaign asserts that this decision is unrelated to Haley's acknowledged misstep in a previous town hall where she omitted mentioning slavery as a cause of the Civil War, they emphasize her commitment to staying long after speeches, taking photos with each voter, and addressing all their questions.

Advertisement

Despite this, Haley's team has limited her interactions with non-local reporters, with her campaign selectively publicizing stops in New Hampshire this week. The campaign explained that they focused on events that could "accommodate a larger press corp," prioritizing engagement with local media.

As the New Hampshire primary looms, Haley's cautious strategy reflects her determination to navigate the challenges and uncertainties of the campaign trail, seeking to secure a pivotal win or close second place that would shape the trajectory of her presidential bid.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  5. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement