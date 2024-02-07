Advertisement

In the run-up to the crucial New Hampshire primary, Nikki Haley's poised and confident debate performances have become the cornerstone of her presidential campaign. Despite her momentum, Haley and her team are taking a cautious approach on the campaign trail in the days leading to the make-or-break primary, opting for a risk-averse strategy in the wake of a disappointing third-place finish in Iowa's caucuses.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, is banking on a disciplined and careful campaign approach, coupled with a substantial investment in advertising, to revive her candidacy in New Hampshire. The primary on Tuesday holds significant importance for Haley, as polls indicate she is within striking distance of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. According to a report from Axios, a strong showing in New Hampshire could propel her into a challenging battle in her home state of South Carolina.

Trump has ramped up his attacks on Haley

However, Haley's rise in the polls has not gone unnoticed by Trump, who has responded with a barrage of attacks. In turn, Haley has selectively engaged with Trump's criticisms, primarily focusing on his age and the perception that "rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him."

Haley has refrained from taking questions from voters

During her campaign's town halls in New Hampshire, Haley has refrained from taking public questions from voters, mirroring her approach just before the Iowa caucuses. While her campaign asserts that this decision is unrelated to Haley's acknowledged misstep in a previous town hall where she omitted mentioning slavery as a cause of the Civil War, they emphasize her commitment to staying long after speeches, taking photos with each voter, and addressing all their questions.

Despite this, Haley's team has limited her interactions with non-local reporters, with her campaign selectively publicizing stops in New Hampshire this week. The campaign explained that they focused on events that could "accommodate a larger press corp," prioritizing engagement with local media.

As the New Hampshire primary looms, Haley's cautious strategy reflects her determination to navigate the challenges and uncertainties of the campaign trail, seeking to secure a pivotal win or close second place that would shape the trajectory of her presidential bid.