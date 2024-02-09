English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

US Elections: Supreme Court Skeptical of Colorado Decision Removing Trump from Ballot

The justices asked why should states have the authority to decide who citizens can vote for in a presidential election.

Sagar Kar
AP
US Supreme Court | Image:AP
During nearly two hours of oral arguments on Thursday, the United States Supreme Court appeared skeptical of a Colorado decision that removed former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot. The justices seemed inclined to rule that Trump is not constitutionally disqualified from running for president, in what has become a high-stakes legal dispute at the center of a politically charged election.

The case has thrust the Supreme Court into the spotlight, with a majority of justices, including some from the liberal wing, expressing concern about the potential chaos that could arise if states were allowed to decide whether to disqualify candidates from the ballot.

The Supreme Court is unlikely to uphold Colorado's decision 

Chief Justice John Roberts voiced apprehension about the consequences of upholding Colorado's position, suggesting that it could lead to disqualification proceedings in other states as well. "Surely there will be disqualification proceedings on the other side and some of those will succeed," Roberts remarked during the arguments, as per a report from The Guardian.

Justices ask why should states have the authority to decide who citizens vote for

Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson echoed Roberts' line of questioning, questioning why states should have the authority to decide who citizens can vote for in a presidential election.

While there have been several attempts to remove Trump from the ballot, only Colorado and Maine have done so thus far. A Maine judge recently ordered the secretary of state there to hold off on excluding Trump until the US Supreme Court issued a decision.

A look at arguments put forward by Trump's lawyers

Trump's lawyers have argued to the Supreme Court that there would be "chaos and bedlam" in the US if a leading presidential candidate were blocked from the ballot. They presented various arguments to the justices, including that the word "officer" does not apply to the president and that Trump did not engage in insurrection.

The outcome of the Supreme Court's decision will have significant implications for the upcoming election and may shape the balance of power in the political arena. As the court deliberates, the nation awaits a ruling that could potentially reshape the electoral landscape.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

