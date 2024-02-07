US Elections: Taylor Swift Faces MAGA Backlash

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Digital Desk
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift | Image:Taylor Swift
In the US, conservative media personalities are directing their ire toward pop sensation Taylor Swift, whose political influence is becoming a focal point for the 2024 presidential race. The teams behind both frontrunners, Biden and Trump, are closely monitoring Swift, recognizing the power of her devoted fan base and her potential impact on the youth vote.

Swift, who has not endorsed any candidate for the 2024 presidential race, finds herself at the center of political attention. The Biden campaign, according to The New York Times, is actively courting her, even jokingly considering a presidential appearance at one of her tour stops. On the other side, Trump allies, are closely watching Swift's next move.

Why is Taylor Swift relevant?

The crux of the matter lies in Swift's massive and highly active fan base, particularly the young demographic, which has proven to be influential in elections. Both Trump and Biden aim to secure the youth vote, and Swift's potential endorsement could sway a significant portion of this bloc, as per a report from Axios.

However, not everyone is pleased with the prospect of Swift entering the political arena. Conservative figures, including Fox News host Tomi Lahren and former ESPN host Charly Arnolt, are openly expressing their displeasure. Lahren suggested during a broadcast that Swift should "stick to her singing" and avoid endorsements altogether.

Arnolt, another Fox News host, acknowledged the singer's significant political influence, describing it as "scary."

This isn't the 1st time Swift is facing a backlash

The backlash against Swift is not new. In the past, she faced criticism for her silence on political matters, particularly during the 2016 election. Since then, Swift has become more vocal about her political leanings, endorsing candidates during the 2018 midterms and actively engaging in voter registration efforts.

As the speculation around Swift's potential political involvement grows, so does the tension among conservative circles. The controversy highlights the intersection of celebrity influence and political polarization, with Swift becoming a surprising focal point in the political landscape leading up to the 2024 presidential race.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 14:49 IST

