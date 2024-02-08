Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 04:35 IST

US elections: Trump Shifts Tone, Targets Haley as Iowa Caucuses Draw Near

Haley's rise as a serious contender has made her the prime target of attacks from both the Trump and DeSantis camps.

Sagar Kar
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump, who had been riding high in the polls ahead of Iowa's caucuses, is now displaying signs of concern as Monday night's crucial voting approaches. Trump's focus has shifted towards his former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, whom he perceives as a formidable opponent, as per a report from Axios.

Despite maintaining a comfortable lead over contenders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for months, Trump is now intensifying his attacks on Haley and urging his supporters to brave the bone-chilling temperatures expected on Monday to ensure their votes are cast. This sense of urgency from the former president is a stark departure from his previous confident demeanor.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

Trump's senior adviser, Chris LaCivita, revealed a shift in the campaign's expectations, indicating that they would consider any win in Iowa by more than 12.8% as a success. This strategic lowering of the bar suggests a recognition of the challenges posed by the fiercely competitive field and Iowa's notoriously unpredictable caucuses.

Advertisement

Iowa's freezing weather is also a cause of concern for the Trump campaign 

The Trump campaign's anxiety extends beyond the political battleground, with concerns about how Iowa's harsh winter weather might impact voter turnout. Temperatures as low as -13°F are predicted for Monday, prompting Trump and his son Don Jr. to implore crowds to vote as if the former president is trailing, underscoring the significance of every supporter's participation.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the campaign dynamics may shift if Nikki Haley manages a strong second-place finish in conservative Iowa. This outcome could potentially propel her towards success in the upcoming New Hampshire primary on January 23, where polls suggest she trails Trump by only single digits.

Haley's rise as a serious contender has made her the prime target of attacks from both the Trump and DeSantis camps in the closing days of the Iowa race. As the political landscape evolves, Monday's caucuses will undoubtedly set the tone for the rest of the primary season, leaving both candidates and voters on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 04:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement