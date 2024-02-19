Advertisement

US Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, on Monday, launched scathing attack on her political rival Donald Trump. Republican presidential hopeful Haley questioned Trump’s silent on the death of Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny. “Either he sides with Putin and thinks it’s cool that Putin killed one of his political opponents – or he just doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Haley said on ABC News This Week. “Either one of those is concerning. Either one of those is a problem,” she added.

Haley joined the Democrat leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris and US President Joe Biden to criticise Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for Navalny’s death and holding him responsible for the tragedy that occurred at the Russian penal colony. The 47 year old died after he fell unconscious during a walk, the prison service said. “I think it’s important to stand with the Russian people who believe Navalny was really talking for them,” Haley said at This Week, show.“I mean you look at this hero – he was fighting corruption, he was fighting what Putin does. And what did Putin do? He killed him just like he does all his political opponents. And I think that’s very telling,” she added.

Putin is ‘not our friend’: Haley

Earlier, Haley slammed Trump for his remark on NATO that he would convince Russia to do “whatever the hell it wants” to the EU states who fail to meet financial obligation. Haley slammed the “bone-chilling” statements made by Trump, saying that he has been empowering Russian President Vladimir Putin. “When you hear Donald Trump say in South Carolina a week ago that he would encourage Putin to invade our allies if they weren’t pulling their weight, that’s bone-chilling because all he did in that one moment was empower Putin,” Haley said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” Trump said at a campaign rally that he will ask Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to any NATO member country as the members aren’t meeting their spending guidelines on defense.

Haley reminded Americans that Putin is “not our friend,” as he added, “Vladimir Putin is not cool. This is not someone we want to associate with,” Haley said. “This is not someone we want to be friends with. This is not someone that we can trust.”





