×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 28th, 2023 at 20:25 IST

US House Republicans start making case for Biden's impeachment inquiry at first hearing

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, the Oversight chairman, said in opening remarks the lawmakers have “a mountain of evidence” that will show that the elder Biden "abused his public office for his family's financial gain.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
US President Joe Biden. Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

After insisting for months that they have the grounds to launch impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, House Republicans on Thursday opened their first formal hearing to make the case to the public, their colleagues and sceptics in the Senate. The chairmen of the Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means committees are using the first hearing of their impeachment inquiry to review the constitutional and legal questions surrounding their investigation of Biden.

They are trying to show what they say are links to his son Hunter's overseas businesses, though they have yet to produce hard evidence of any serious wrongdoing. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, the Oversight chairman, said in opening remarks the lawmakers have “a mountain of evidence” that will show that the elder Biden "abused his public office for his family's financial gain.

It's a high-stakes opening act for Republicans as they begin a process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president, punishment for what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanours.” The hearing comes days before a potential government shutdown and while House Republicans face deep resistance in the Senate from Republicans who worry about political ramifications of another impeachment — and who say Biden's conviction and removal from office is a near impossibility.

But House Republicans say they are only investigating and have made no final decision on impeaching the president. The hearing Thursday is not featuring witnesses with information about the Bidens or Hunter Biden's business work. Instead, it is a soft launch of sorts with testimony from outside experts in tax law, criminal investigations and constitutional legal theory.

Democrats, who decry the investigation as a political ploy aimed at hurting Biden and helping Donald Trump as he runs again for president, planned to bring Michael Gerhardt, a law professor who has appeared as an expert in two previous impeachment efforts.

In the run-up to the hearing, Republicans were touting a tranche of new documents and bank records that detail wire transfers from a Chinese businessman to Hunter Biden in 2019. Hunter Biden had listed his father's address on the wire transfer form, which Republicans say provided a clear link to the president.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Hunter Biden, said the address on the wire transfer, which he says was a loan, was listed to the president's Delaware home only because it was the address on Hunter Biden's driver's license and "his only permanent address at the time.” “Once again Rep. Comer peddles lies to support a premise — some wrongdoing by Hunter Biden or his family — that evaporates in thin air the moment facts come out,” Lowell said in a statement.

Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden for years, since his father was vice president. And while there have been questions raised about the ethics around the family's international business, none of the evidence so far has proven that the president, in his current or previous office, abused his role, accepted bribes or both.

House Republicans are also looking into the Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes and gun use that began in 2018. Two IRS whistleblowers came forward to Congress in the spring with claims that department officials thwarted their efforts to fully investigate Hunter Biden and his business dealings and that the agents faced retaliation when they pushed back.

The claims have since been disputed by IRS and FBI agents who worked on the case. The central focus of the testimonies have been surrounding an October 7, 2022, meeting that agents from both the IRS and FBI had with David Weiss, US attorney for Delaware, who has been charged with investigating Hunter Biden.

Gary Shapley, a veteran IRS agent who had been assigned to case, testified to the Ways and Means Committee in May that Weiss said during that meeting that he was not the “deciding person whether charges are filed” against Hunter Biden. Two FBI agents who were in attendance told lawmakers this month that they have no recollection of Weiss saying that. But Republicans have pointed to a failed plea deal over the summer as proof that Hunter Biden received preferential treatment because of who his father was.

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo, the chair of the Ways & Means panel, said that their investigation has shown the “Biden family were afforded special treatment that no other American would receive were they not the son of the President of the United States.” The impeachment inquiry hearing is taking place as the federal government is days away from what is likely to be a damaging government shutdown that would halt paychecks for millions of federal workers and the military. Democrats say they plan to use the impending fiscal disaster to question Republicans' priorities.

“Three days before they're set to shut down the United States government, Republicans launch a baseless impeachment drive against President Biden,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on Oversight, said Wednesday. “No one can figure out the logic of either course of action.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry this month after he yielded to mounting pressure from his right flank to take action against Biden or risk being ousted from his leadership job. On Tuesday, McCarthy said the latest bank records showing payments from Chinese individuals to Hunter Biden showed that the president lied during his presidential campaign that no one in his family took money from China.

The hearing Thursday is expected to be the first of many as House Republicans explore how this inquiry will end and whether or not they have the full support of the GOP conference to bring and pass charges against Biden on the House floor. Any articles of impeachment would then be sent to the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim 51-49 majority. “It really comes to how do you prioritise your time?" Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican member of leadership, told The Hill recently. “I don't know of anybody who believes (Senate Majority Leader) Chuck Schumer will take it up and actually have a trial and convict a sitting president.” 

Advertisement

Published September 28th, 2023 at 20:25 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

SRH fans roar for MSD

a few seconds ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

a minute ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir On Hollywood Debut

a minute ago
Michael Hussey and Rohit Sharma

Hussey dig at Rohit?

3 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

5 minutes ago
Narendra Modi Rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

13 minutes ago
Nissan Motor shares

Nissan tax incentive

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni during CSK practice

CSK fans fear the worst

18 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

600 Stranded in Taiwan

31 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

33 minutes ago
Chennai rain

Chennai Rain

35 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

India-Maldives

38 minutes ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

NIA Team Attacked

44 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

SRH stars on MS Dhoni

an hour ago
World Health Day

World Health Day 2024

an hour ago
lalu yadav

Blow to Lalu Yadav

an hour ago
PM Modi and JP Nadda

BJP's Foundation Day

an hour ago
Jessica Pegula

Pegula save 4 match point

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 17 hours ago

  2. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News20 hours ago

  4. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo