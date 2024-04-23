Advertisement

On the one-year anniversary of the horrific killings in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six Asian women, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for Asian American communities. Biden also promised to keep working to eliminate hate crimes and gun violence.

Crowds gathered at demonstrations throughout the country on Wednesday to memorialise the victims of the fatal shootings at three Georgia massage parlours a year ago. People across the nation denounced anti-Asian violence, which has escalated drastically in recent years.

"One year ago today, eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, were tragically killed by a gunman who attacked three Asian-run businesses," the president said in a statement.

"These heinous killings devastated communities across America and highlighted how far we still have to go in our country to combat racism, misogyny, and all forms of hate — as well as the epidemic of gun violence that allows these extremists to operate," he continued.

Biden described his trip to Atlanta shortly after the fatal shootings as a stark reminder that anti-Asian violence and discrimination have deep roots in our nation. He also expressed pride in signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021, which allows the federal government to investigate hate crimes.

"On this somber anniversary, my Administration remains fully committed to advancing safety, inclusion, and belonging for all Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders—especially the women and girls who disproportionately bear the burdens of hate—and to reducing the gun violence that terrorizes our communities," the statement added.

The Atlanta Shooting

On March 16, 2021, eight individuals were slain in and around Atlanta, including six Asian women. The assassinations instilled dread and outrage in Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, inspiring many to join the battle against increasing animosity. Speakers at the Atlanta Asian Justice march, which gathered around 100 people, railed against perceptions of Asian women as meek or exotic, claiming that such prejudices contribute to violence.

Prejudice and bigotry against Asian American community and Pacific Islanders are not new in the United States, but racial verbal and physical attacks spiked after the coronavirus was discovered in China just over two years ago. Many people believe that former President Donald Trump's use of racial words when discussing the virus fueled the trend.

Image: AP