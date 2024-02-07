Advertisement

A man in Florida, US was detained by the deputies after a high profile chase ensued in broad daylight in which the man stole and recklessly drove a pickup truck at 100mph and nearly caused several head-on crashes. The cops drove at high speed after him on the busy road with the tyre deflation sticks. The incident occurred in Volusia County. A body camera video released by the sheriff’s office documented the road chase.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies managed to detain Eblair Sylvain, 18, after getting reports he stole a truck from the city of Umatilla. Sylvain sped off recklessly driving and exceeding 100 mph. He swerved on and off the road, and nearly causing several head-on collisions, the sheriff’s office said in a post.

On Thursday afternoon, a suspect headed from Lake County into Volusia County in a pickup he stole from the City of Umatilla. The suspect was driving recklessly, exceeding 100 mph and driving on and off the road, nearly causing several head-on collisions. pic.twitter.com/v7sjsLowlt — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 26, 2024

Man bails out of the pickup truck, drops handgun

Officers were seen chasing the man with stop sticks on West New York Avenue near a Circle K gas station outside of DeLand. Towards the end of the video, the man is seen bailing out of the pickup truck. He runs a short distance into some woods, where he is also accused of dropping a gun.

The handgun in possession of the man was retrieved at the edge of the woods, the deputies said. It carried a ground-off serial number, they added. No one was injured. The man was booked into the Volusia County Jail. He has been charged with grand theft of a vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, reckless driving and resisting arrest without violence, reports say, adding that he was held held on a $25,000 bond.

The vehicle pursuits by the police in the US since 1979 have killed more than 5000 passengers, according to an analysis by USA Today of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data. Use of tools such as spike strips or tyre deflation sticks pose for ending a high-speed vehicle pursuit come with risks as they induce damage to the fleeing car, resulting in injuries to officers, bystanders and those running from the law enforcement.