Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

US: Man Holds A World Record For Eating Big Mac Burgers Daily, Since 1972

Don Gorske from Wisconsin, USA, secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for consuming the highest number of Big Macs.

Manasvi Asthana
Most Big Mac® burgers eaten in a lifetime
Most Big Mac® burgers eaten in a lifetime | Image:X: @GuinnessWorldRecords
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Don Gorske from Wisconsin, USA, secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for consuming the highest number of Big Macs. This extraordinary journey began on May 17, 1972, and for the past five decades, the 70-year-old has adhered to the daily ritual of savoring at least one McDonald's Big Mac. According to a report from Guinness World Records (GWR), it is the Big Mac that has earned Gorske the title of a "Big Mac enthusiast." Gorske expressed, " knew I wanted to eat my favourite food, hamburger, every day. The best hamburger sandwich ever made was the Big Mac so that is what I wanted to eat every day. The main reason I stayed with this pursuit for so many years is that Big Macs are still my favourite food and I look forward to eating them every day."

"Did I ever think of having my last Big Mac? Yes when I'm on my deathbed and my son gets a Big Mac for me as one for the road," Gorske added.

In 2018, Gorske achieved the significant milestone of consuming his 30,000th Big Mac. This record was further updated in 2021 when he exceeded 32,000 Big Macs. As of January 2023, Gorske's Big Mac count had reached an impressive total of 33,400.

In his statement, Don Gorske expressed, "Being a Guinness World Record title holder is both flattering and humbling to me. When I got my first Guinness World Record book in 1970, I said 'There's one record that I could do - eat hamburgers every day.' In 1972 I ate my first Big Mac and have been counting ever since. It took Guinness 25 years to recognize my record and now it could be one of Guinness' longest continuous records ever. This was never a record for one day just to get into the record book but rather an everyday record, day after day, now after more than 50 years of eating the same meal every day, I ask myself, 'Where did the time go?'"

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), Donald's achievement for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime was initially officially recognized in 1999 at 15,490. He is also renowned for his "meticulous" approach, documenting details of every burger he's consumed and preserving each individual burger carton and receipt.

GWR recently posted an Instagram reel showcasing his accomplishment.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

