English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 21:12 IST

US Man Onboard Alaska Airlines Flight Stabs Co-flyer ‘Mid-Air’, Later Reveals Murder Plan

The stabbing of a passenger on board Alaska Airlines flight took place with a makeshift weapon on the flight which took off from Seattle to Las Vegas.

Abhishek Tiwari
Alaska Airlines flight
Man stabbed fellow-passenger onboard Las Vegas-bound Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle in the US | Image:AP/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Seattle: In a shocking incident, a passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight in the United States (US) allegedly stabbed his fellow passenger with a makeshift weapon during a mid-air scuffle. The incident which took place on the flight which took off from Seattle to Las Vegas, left the people and the security at the US airport in shock. After the incident, the accused allegedly confessed the crime saying that he had planned to kill the victim.

As per information, the incident had taken place last month on an Alaska Airlines flight, when a violent mid-flight altercation resulted in stabbing of the victim by the accused with a makeshift weapon.

Advertisement

Accused was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

Reports suggest that after the incident, the accused man identified as Julio Alvarez Lopez, was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on January 24.

Advertisement

It is being said that the accused, during the flight, kept on putting and removing his gloves. Not only this, he also used the bathroom for a long period of time during the flight’s initial descent. After Lopez returned to his assigned seat on the flight from the restroom, he immediately began punching and hitting the man seated on the aisle seat.

During the attack, he even tried to stab the victim in his eye.
 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

14 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 minutes ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

24 minutes ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

30 minutes ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

39 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

an hour ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

3 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

7 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

7 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

a day ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

a day ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

a day ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

a day ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fact-Finding Panel on Human Rights to Arrive in Kolkata Tomorrow | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms

    Videos12 minutes ago

  3. MI captain Harmanpreet names player who could be a star in WPL 2024

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. NTPC Vindhyachal to establish India’s first carbon capture plant

    Economy News19 minutes ago

  5. WATCH: British Family Awaits Return Of Their Son-In-Law

    Videos20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo