Seattle: In a shocking incident, a passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight in the United States (US) allegedly stabbed his fellow passenger with a makeshift weapon during a mid-air scuffle. The incident which took place on the flight which took off from Seattle to Las Vegas, left the people and the security at the US airport in shock. After the incident, the accused allegedly confessed the crime saying that he had planned to kill the victim.

As per information, the incident had taken place last month on an Alaska Airlines flight, when a violent mid-flight altercation resulted in stabbing of the victim by the accused with a makeshift weapon.

Accused was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

Reports suggest that after the incident, the accused man identified as Julio Alvarez Lopez, was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on January 24.

It is being said that the accused, during the flight, kept on putting and removing his gloves. Not only this, he also used the bathroom for a long period of time during the flight’s initial descent. After Lopez returned to his assigned seat on the flight from the restroom, he immediately began punching and hitting the man seated on the aisle seat.

During the attack, he even tried to stab the victim in his eye.

